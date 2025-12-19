Armor Games Studios Announces Obliterator-X Release Date of February 20, 2026
Armor Games Studios and developer Webbysoft announced that Obliterator-X, a roguelike tower defense game, will launch on Steam on February 20, 2026. Set in an Outback-inspired wasteland, the game blends scavenging, real-time strategy, and permanent progression as players battle mutant hordes using drones, traps, and evolving defenses. Features include deep skill trees, HQ upgrades, and diverse biomes.
Frisco, TX, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Armor Games Studios, in partnership with developer Webbysoft, today announced a new release date for its roguelike tower defense title, Obliterator-X. The game is scheduled to launch on Steam on February 20, 2026, bringing explosive mutant-horde action to players worldwide.
Obliterator-X is an intense tower defense roguelike that blends scavenging, real-time strategy, and permanent progression. Players survive relentless mutant hordes in scorched, Outback-inspired wastelands by looting blueprints, assigning combat drones, and building devastating defenses, where every defeat fuels stronger future runs.
Key features include a flexible skill tree spanning Combat, Defense, Science, and Resources branches; upgradeable HQ facilities that support long-term meta-progression; dynamic drone command systems; and diverse biomes featuring unique enemies and environmental hazards.
"We're excited to publish Obliterator-X, a fresh take on tower defense that combines brutal action, roguelike depth, and strategic flexibility," said Daniel McNeely, CEO of Armor Games Studios. "Webbysoft has created something chaotic, replayable, and full of dark humor that tower defense fans will love blasting through."
Wishlist and Demo on Steam
Players can Wishlist Obliterator-X now on Steam, ahead of its full release on February 20, 2026. A free Obliterator-X demo is currently available, allowing players to experience the game’s core features.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/OXWishlist.
About Armor Games Studios
Armor Games Studios is an independent game publisher dedicated to bringing high-quality, thoughtfully crafted games to PC, console, and beyond. With deep roots in the indie space, the studio is known for championing creative developers and helping games reach a global audience.
Built on a foundation of developer-friendly partnerships, Armor Games Studios works closely with creators at every stage of development. The studio prioritizes transparency, sustainability, and trust, ensuring that developers can focus on making great games.
About Webbysoft
Webbysoft is an independent game studio led by solo developer Luke Webster, focused on crafting inventive action and strategy experiences that reward curiosity, experimentation, and clever problem-solving. Known for blending tight mechanics with thoughtful design, Webbysoft’s games often put a fresh spin on familiar genres while maintaining a strong sense of identity and charm.
The studio is best known for Bilkins’ Folly, a critically praised action-adventure that combines arcade style gameplay with light strategy elements and a distinctive visual style.
Obliterator-X is an intense tower defense roguelike that blends scavenging, real-time strategy, and permanent progression. Players survive relentless mutant hordes in scorched, Outback-inspired wastelands by looting blueprints, assigning combat drones, and building devastating defenses, where every defeat fuels stronger future runs.
Key features include a flexible skill tree spanning Combat, Defense, Science, and Resources branches; upgradeable HQ facilities that support long-term meta-progression; dynamic drone command systems; and diverse biomes featuring unique enemies and environmental hazards.
"We're excited to publish Obliterator-X, a fresh take on tower defense that combines brutal action, roguelike depth, and strategic flexibility," said Daniel McNeely, CEO of Armor Games Studios. "Webbysoft has created something chaotic, replayable, and full of dark humor that tower defense fans will love blasting through."
Wishlist and Demo on Steam
Players can Wishlist Obliterator-X now on Steam, ahead of its full release on February 20, 2026. A free Obliterator-X demo is currently available, allowing players to experience the game’s core features.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/OXWishlist.
About Armor Games Studios
Armor Games Studios is an independent game publisher dedicated to bringing high-quality, thoughtfully crafted games to PC, console, and beyond. With deep roots in the indie space, the studio is known for championing creative developers and helping games reach a global audience.
Built on a foundation of developer-friendly partnerships, Armor Games Studios works closely with creators at every stage of development. The studio prioritizes transparency, sustainability, and trust, ensuring that developers can focus on making great games.
About Webbysoft
Webbysoft is an independent game studio led by solo developer Luke Webster, focused on crafting inventive action and strategy experiences that reward curiosity, experimentation, and clever problem-solving. Known for blending tight mechanics with thoughtful design, Webbysoft’s games often put a fresh spin on familiar genres while maintaining a strong sense of identity and charm.
The studio is best known for Bilkins’ Folly, a critically praised action-adventure that combines arcade style gameplay with light strategy elements and a distinctive visual style.
Contact
Armor Games StudiosContact
Dan McNeely
832-291-2573
https://armorgamesstudios.com/
Dan McNeely
832-291-2573
https://armorgamesstudios.com/
Categories