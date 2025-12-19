Armor Games Studios Announces Obliterator-X Release Date of February 20, 2026

Armor Games Studios and developer Webbysoft announced that Obliterator-X, a roguelike tower defense game, will launch on Steam on February 20, 2026. Set in an Outback-inspired wasteland, the game blends scavenging, real-time strategy, and permanent progression as players battle mutant hordes using drones, traps, and evolving defenses. Features include deep skill trees, HQ upgrades, and diverse biomes.