Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court Announces To-be-Built Luxury Homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut
Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court announces plans for thirteen to-be-built luxury single-family homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut. Developed by KS Custom Builders, the community offers buyers the opportunity to build a custom home near the Connecticut shoreline and adjacent to the Black Hall Club.
Old Lyme, CT, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Plans are underway for Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court, a new luxury residential community featuring thirteen to-be-built single-family homes in Old Lyme, Connecticut.
Developed by KS Custom Builders, LLC, Stonegate Estates will offer buyers the opportunity to build a custom home in one of Connecticut’s most desirable coastal towns. The community is located adjacent to the Black Hall Club and just minutes from the Connecticut shoreline, offering a peaceful setting with convenient access to beaches, golf, dining, and cultural attractions.
The to-be-built homes at Stonegate Estates are designed to reflect classic New England architecture paired with modern layouts and high-end finishes. Buyers may select from a variety of thoughtfully designed floor plans and personalize features, finishes, and options to suit their lifestyle. Planned homes will include open-concept living spaces, premium materials, and energy-efficient construction.
“Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court offers buyers the opportunity to build a custom home in Old Lyme while enjoying a coastal lifestyle with close proximity to golf, beaches, and the cultural amenities the area is known for,” said Betsy Anderson of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty. “With limited new construction available along the shoreline, this community represents an exceptional offering for today’s luxury buyer.”
Old Lyme is nationally recognized for its historic charm, vibrant arts community, and coastal lifestyle. Residents enjoy close proximity to marinas, beaches, nature preserves, and the Florence Griswold Museum, as well as convenient access to major commuter routes throughout the region.
With only thirteen homes planned, Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court represents a limited pre-construction offering in a highly competitive shoreline market.
For more information on available homesites, floor plans, and the building process, visit https://livestonegatect.com
About KS Custom Builders, LLC
KS Custom Builders, LLC is a Connecticut-based home builder specializing in custom and semi-custom residential construction. The company focuses on craftsmanship, quality materials, and a collaborative building process, delivering homes that combine traditional architectural elements with modern functionality.
About William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty
Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty manage a $5.1 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby’s International Realty affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. The Sotheby’s International Realty worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.
About Sotheby’s International Realty®
Founded in 1976, Sotheby’s International Realty® is a global luxury real estate brand built on the centuries-old reputation of the Sotheby’s auction house. The Sotheby’s International Realty® network currently includes 1,075 offices in 81 countries and territories on six continents, connecting buyers and sellers of the world’s most distinctive properties.
Developed by KS Custom Builders, LLC, Stonegate Estates will offer buyers the opportunity to build a custom home in one of Connecticut’s most desirable coastal towns. The community is located adjacent to the Black Hall Club and just minutes from the Connecticut shoreline, offering a peaceful setting with convenient access to beaches, golf, dining, and cultural attractions.
The to-be-built homes at Stonegate Estates are designed to reflect classic New England architecture paired with modern layouts and high-end finishes. Buyers may select from a variety of thoughtfully designed floor plans and personalize features, finishes, and options to suit their lifestyle. Planned homes will include open-concept living spaces, premium materials, and energy-efficient construction.
“Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court offers buyers the opportunity to build a custom home in Old Lyme while enjoying a coastal lifestyle with close proximity to golf, beaches, and the cultural amenities the area is known for,” said Betsy Anderson of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty. “With limited new construction available along the shoreline, this community represents an exceptional offering for today’s luxury buyer.”
Old Lyme is nationally recognized for its historic charm, vibrant arts community, and coastal lifestyle. Residents enjoy close proximity to marinas, beaches, nature preserves, and the Florence Griswold Museum, as well as convenient access to major commuter routes throughout the region.
With only thirteen homes planned, Stonegate Estates at Cameron Court represents a limited pre-construction offering in a highly competitive shoreline market.
For more information on available homesites, floor plans, and the building process, visit https://livestonegatect.com
About KS Custom Builders, LLC
KS Custom Builders, LLC is a Connecticut-based home builder specializing in custom and semi-custom residential construction. The company focuses on craftsmanship, quality materials, and a collaborative building process, delivering homes that combine traditional architectural elements with modern functionality.
About William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty
Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty manage a $5.1 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 29 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby’s International Realty affiliates globally and the 34th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. The Sotheby’s International Realty worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.
About Sotheby’s International Realty®
Founded in 1976, Sotheby’s International Realty® is a global luxury real estate brand built on the centuries-old reputation of the Sotheby’s auction house. The Sotheby’s International Realty® network currently includes 1,075 offices in 81 countries and territories on six continents, connecting buyers and sellers of the world’s most distinctive properties.
Contact
William Pitt Sotheby's International RealtyContact
Betsy Anderson
203.641.3233
Betsy Anderson
203.641.3233
Categories