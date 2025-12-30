Cumberland Biotherapeutics Announces U.S. Launch of FDA Cleared DentoClude F, Complimentary Practice Program, and New Investor Fundraising Initiative
Sewanee, TN, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cumberland Biotherapeutics, LLC, a dental innovation company integrating advanced bioactive glass with botanicals, today announced the U.S. launch of DentoClude F; DentoClude F is marketed under a commercial name for the Occlude® F Dentin Tubule Agent, which received FDA 510(k) clearance under K082071. DentoClude F will be distributed exclusively through licensed dental professionals in the United States, expanding access to an evidence‑based, procedure‑driven solution for patients with chronic tooth sensitivity and post‑periodontal pain.
DentoClude F incorporates submicron bioactive glass with fluoride and botanical extracts to block dentin tubules, reduce micro‑leakage, and support remineralization, delivering rapid and durable relief from tooth sensitivity. Building on regulatory approvals in both the U.S. and India, the device is engineered for use across hygiene, restorative, and periodontal workflows, including patients with exposed root surfaces and post‑therapy sensitivity.
Launch and complimentary units to practices
To support the U.S. launch, Cumberland Biotherapeutics is introducing a complimentary product initiative for qualifying dental practices. Selected offices will receive DentoClude F units, clinical onboarding, and chairside integration support, enabling teams to experience patient response and evaluate DentoClude F within existing protocols for sensitivity management.
Participating practices will also gain access to education resources, patient communication tools, and implementation guidance focused on enhancing both clinical outcomes and practice growth. By lowering the barrier to trial, the company aims to help dentists quickly validate the benefits of DentoClude F in real‑world settings and establish a new standard of care for dentin hypersensitivity.
New investor fundraising initiative
In parallel with the national rollout, Cumberland Biotherapeutics is launching a new investor fundraising initiative to scale commercialization of DentoClude F across key U.S. markets. The program is designed to support expanded sales coverage, key opinion leader engagement, and broader practice acquisition in a large, underserved tooth‑sensitivity segment that is not fully addressed by over‑the‑counter remedies.
“DentoClude F stands at the intersection of strong clinical validation, regulatory clearance, and a professional‑only recurring‑revenue model,” said a Cumberland Biotherapeutics spokesperson. “This fundraising initiative will allow us to accelerate adoption in dental practices nationwide while delivering meaningful value to patients and investors.”
About DentoClude F
DentoClude F is an in‑office desensitizing device indicated for use on dentin surfaces to block dentin tubules, prevent micro‑leakage, and reduce sensitivity at the root surface, including post‑periodontal therapy and cases of cervical erosion. The formulation combines bioactive glass with fluoride at a particle size of less than 1 µm and botanicals with anti‑infective and anti‑inflammatory properties, differentiating it from conventional sensitivity products.
DentoClude F is available only by or on the order of a licensed dental professional. The device is intended for use under direct or indirect restorations after dentin etching and before adhesive application, as well as in Class V restorations and other indications consistent with professional dental desensitizing protocols.
About Cumberland Biotherapeutics, LLC
Cumberland Biotherapeutics, LLC develops bioceutical dental and medical solutions that blend rigorous science with principles drawn from Ayurvedic medicine to improve patient outcomes. The company’s flagship portfolio includes DentoClude F for tooth sensitivity and regenerative support, along with additional products focused on inflammation, joint health, and overall oral–systemic wellness.
Headquartered in Sewanee, Tennessee, with research operations in India, Cumberland Biotherapeutics is committed to advancing safe, clinically validated technologies that enable providers to deliver better care while creating attractive growth opportunities for strategic partners and investors.
Media and investor contact:
Cumberland Biotherapeutics, LLC
1565 Jackson Point Road
Sewanee, TN 37375
Email: clifford@dentocludef.net
Website: https://cumberlandbio-therapeutics.com
