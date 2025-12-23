Almost Unbelievable - A fathers will to fight
Almost Unbelievable tells the real-life redemption story of Daniel Dorsett, who lost everything — his career, home, and access to his children — before clawing his way back to full custody and statewide impact. His nonprofit work now serves thousands of at-risk youth across California.
Newport Beach, CA, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- From Sleeping in His Car and Six Suicide Attempts to $3 Million in State Funding: Dan Dorsett’s Gripping Memoir “Almost Unbelievable” Hits Shelves Today
In a raw and redemptive true story that reads like a real-life superhero origin, single father Dan Dorsett reveals how he survived childhood sexual abuse, decades of drug and alcohol addiction, homelessness, a brutal divorce, multiple 5150 holds, and being handcuffed simply for trying to see his own children — only to claw his way back, win full custody, and found the award-winning Feet First Foundation that the State of California rewarded with $3 million in funding, calling it “a true restorative-justice story beyond belief.”
Released today (ISBN 979-8-2669-0358-6), Almost Unbelievable chronicles Dorsett’s descent from penthouses and first class seating, to dollar-menu dinners in a parking lot, and his improbable rise to become Nonprofit of the Year while raising two elite young student athletes — a nationally ranked swimmer daughter and a championship-winning football / baseball son — entirely on his own.
“People told me my life sounded made-up,” Dorsett said from his new home near the Pacific Ocean. “I wrote this book so anyone staring at rock bottom knows the darkness doesn’t get the final word. If a guy who lost literally everything six different times can end up here — full custody, sober ten years, and saving thousands of kids — then nobody is too far gone.”
Key highlights include:
• Six documented suicide attempts and repeated 5150 psychiatric holds.
• Court-ordered homelessness and police handcuffs for trying to remain in his children’s lives.
• Rebuilding from nothing to secure $3 million in state funding for at-risk youth.
• Founding Feet First Foundation, named Nonprofit of the Year and now operating in five California counties.
• Raising a daughter competing nationally in USA Swimming and a son leading championship Little League teams — all while single-parenting 24/7.
"Almost Unbelievable' is available now in paperback and e-book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and select independent bookstores.
https://a.co/d/7zr8kDi
Wendy Woods
The W Group Talent & Entertainment
850-400-4669
For interviews and review copies
Book Details
Title: Almost Unbelievable
Author: Daniel Dorsett
ISBN: 979-8-2669-0358-6
Price: $11.99 paperback | $9.99 Kindle
Official site: www.almostunbelievablebook.com
"Almost Unbelievable' is available now in paperback and e-book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and select independent bookstores.
https://a.co/d/7zr8kDi
