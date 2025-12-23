Mike Tyson's Iron Mike Legacy Immersive Experience
Las Vegas, NV, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Official Knockout Immersive Experience — Built to Hit Every Sense
Enter a world where greatness is reimagined.
Launching Summer 2026 in Las Vegas, Mike Tyson’s Iron Mike Legacy Immersive Experience is a next-gen, multi-sensory journey that puts fans inside the story of a global icon—beyond the ring, beyond the headlines, and deeper than ever before.
Produced by Your ID, the experience invites audiences to explore the intensity, transformation, and mindset that defined Mike Tyson through cinematic environments, interactive installations, immersive storytelling, and exclusive, collector-grade merchandise.
This is not a museum. This is not a highlight reel.
This is Tyson—fully immersive.
The Las Vegas debut marks the first chapter of a global rollout, with additional cities to be announced.
“This is more than my story, it’s an experience,” said Mike Tyson. “It allows people to step into my world and truly understand my trials and tribulations in a way that engages all the senses. It’s a deeper, more personal look at my life, unlike anything that’s ever been told before.”
“Iron Mike Legacy will feature cutting-edge immersive technology designed to transport visitors into Tyson’s world. From the roar of the crowd to the intensity of the ring, every detail is built to be felt—not just seen,” said Your ID’s co-founders.
Following its Las Vegas debut, Iron Mike Legacy will expand internationally, bringing the experience to major cities worldwide.
Tickets, Merchandise & Updates
Tickets will be available soon through Vivaticket, the official ticketing partner for Iron Mike Legacy. Fans can also look forward to exclusive Iron Mike Legacy merchandise, available online and on-site at the experience.
For early access, ticket alerts, and exclusive offers, sign up at: www.ironmikelegacy.com
About Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson is one of the most celebrated athletes in history, known for his explosive power, unmatched skill, and resilience inside and outside the ring. The youngest undisputed heavyweight champion, Tyson’s influence extends beyond boxing into entertainment, culture, and philanthropy. His story of triumph and transformation continues to inspire millions worldwide.
About Your ID
Your ID is a leading creator of immersive experiences that connect audiences with iconic brands, personalities, and cultural moments. Through innovation and storytelling, Your ID transforms engagement into unforgettable journeys. Learn more at www.theyourid.com.
About Vivaticket
Vivaticket offers an integrated suite of products capable of managing every aspect of the user experience and the services provided. Designed and developed entirely in-house, its system draws on years of experience in live music, theatre, museums, trade fairs, theme parks, football, and sports in general, with clients such as Warner Bros Abu Dhabi, the Louvre Museum in Paris, AS Roma, Internazionale FC and AC Milan, La Biennale di Venezia, the Eiffel Tower, Ocean Parks in Hong Kong, or the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. This makes it the most advanced ticketing and access control system on the market and a global reference for venue management.
Media Inquiries
Media@theyourid.com
Enter a world where greatness is reimagined.
Launching Summer 2026 in Las Vegas, Mike Tyson’s Iron Mike Legacy Immersive Experience is a next-gen, multi-sensory journey that puts fans inside the story of a global icon—beyond the ring, beyond the headlines, and deeper than ever before.
Produced by Your ID, the experience invites audiences to explore the intensity, transformation, and mindset that defined Mike Tyson through cinematic environments, interactive installations, immersive storytelling, and exclusive, collector-grade merchandise.
This is not a museum. This is not a highlight reel.
This is Tyson—fully immersive.
The Las Vegas debut marks the first chapter of a global rollout, with additional cities to be announced.
“This is more than my story, it’s an experience,” said Mike Tyson. “It allows people to step into my world and truly understand my trials and tribulations in a way that engages all the senses. It’s a deeper, more personal look at my life, unlike anything that’s ever been told before.”
“Iron Mike Legacy will feature cutting-edge immersive technology designed to transport visitors into Tyson’s world. From the roar of the crowd to the intensity of the ring, every detail is built to be felt—not just seen,” said Your ID’s co-founders.
Following its Las Vegas debut, Iron Mike Legacy will expand internationally, bringing the experience to major cities worldwide.
Tickets, Merchandise & Updates
Tickets will be available soon through Vivaticket, the official ticketing partner for Iron Mike Legacy. Fans can also look forward to exclusive Iron Mike Legacy merchandise, available online and on-site at the experience.
For early access, ticket alerts, and exclusive offers, sign up at: www.ironmikelegacy.com
About Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson is one of the most celebrated athletes in history, known for his explosive power, unmatched skill, and resilience inside and outside the ring. The youngest undisputed heavyweight champion, Tyson’s influence extends beyond boxing into entertainment, culture, and philanthropy. His story of triumph and transformation continues to inspire millions worldwide.
About Your ID
Your ID is a leading creator of immersive experiences that connect audiences with iconic brands, personalities, and cultural moments. Through innovation and storytelling, Your ID transforms engagement into unforgettable journeys. Learn more at www.theyourid.com.
About Vivaticket
Vivaticket offers an integrated suite of products capable of managing every aspect of the user experience and the services provided. Designed and developed entirely in-house, its system draws on years of experience in live music, theatre, museums, trade fairs, theme parks, football, and sports in general, with clients such as Warner Bros Abu Dhabi, the Louvre Museum in Paris, AS Roma, Internazionale FC and AC Milan, La Biennale di Venezia, the Eiffel Tower, Ocean Parks in Hong Kong, or the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. This makes it the most advanced ticketing and access control system on the market and a global reference for venue management.
Media Inquiries
Media@theyourid.com
Contact
Your ID, Inc.Contact
Your ID Media
626.944.3950
www.ironmikelegacy.com
Your ID Media
626.944.3950
www.ironmikelegacy.com
Categories