Oceans 5 Gili Air Announces SSI Instructor Training Courses Beginning February 2026 with Instructor Trainer Waz
Oceans 5 Gili Air, one of Indonesia’s most established and highly regarded professional dive training centers, is proud to announce the introduction of its SSI Instructor Training Courses (ITC)
Gili Air, Indonesia, December 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Oceans 5 Gili Air, widely recognized as one of Indonesia’s most respected professional dive training centers, is pleased to announce the launch of its SSI Instructor Training Courses (ITC) starting in February 2026. The courses will be led by Warren Beyers, known throughout the dive industry as Instructor Trainer Waz, a seasoned educator with decades of international teaching and course-directing experience.
After many years of delivering high-level professional training with a clear emphasis on quality and consistency, Oceans 5 Gili Air is expanding its instructor development program under the Scuba Schools International (SSI) system. This move represents a logical next step for the dive center, combining its long-established principles—small training groups, realistic teaching practices, and strong environmental values—with SSI’s modern, flexible, and fully digital training platform.
The SSI Instructor Training Course at Oceans 5 Gili Air is designed for divers who aspire to become confident, competent, and employable instructors. Rather than concentrating solely on passing an assessment, the program prioritizes practical teaching skills, real-world scenarios, effective student management, clear demonstrations, and problem-solving abilities that instructors use daily in dive centers around the globe.
Unlike many fast-track instructor programs, the SSI ITC at Oceans 5 is conducted over a longer-than-average timeframe. This structure allows candidates to develop as educators at a comfortable pace, without unnecessary pressure. Small group sizes ensure personalized attention, in-depth feedback, and strong mentorship throughout the course.
Instructor Trainer Waz is known for his calm, methodical, and highly practical teaching style. His step-by-step approach helps candidates understand not only how skills are taught, but why they are taught in a particular way. This ensures that newly certified SSI instructors complete the course ready to teach safely, professionally, and with a strong sense of environmental responsibility.
Gili Air itself is an integral part of the training experience. With its calm conditions, diverse dive sites, and relaxed, distraction-free atmosphere, the island provides an ideal setting for professional instructor development. Pools, confined water, and open water training sites are all located close to the dive center, allowing for efficient training days balanced with time for rest and reflection.
Environmental responsibility remains a core value at Oceans 5 Gili Air. Throughout the SSI Instructor Training Course, candidates are trained to teach with excellent neutral buoyancy, respect for marine life, and a clear understanding of their role as instructors operating within a marine protected area.
The first SSI Instructor Training Course at Oceans 5 Gili Air will commence in February 2026, with multiple ITC dates planned throughout the year.
For more information about the SSI Instructor Training Course at Oceans 5 Gili Air, upcoming schedules, or prerequisites, please contact:
Oceans 5 Gili Air
Email: info@oceans5dive.com
Website: www.oceans5dive.com
