Anntreece N. Jones Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Arlington, TX, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anntreece N. Jones of Arlington, Texas, has been named an Honored member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized), in recognition of her outstanding achievements and impact in the field of entertainment. Jones will be featured in a full-page article in the winter 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other distinguished women who exemplify excellence in their industries.
About Anntreece N. Jones
Anntreece N. Jones stands out as a dynamic filmmaker, writer, and creative producer, known for her unwavering commitment to telling stories that resonate on a spiritual and emotional level. As the owner of Anntreece Jones Productions, she has written and produced more than 16 stage plays and is celebrated for her powerful, award-winning work in TV and film. Her projects - ranging from the poignant stage play “Sinking” to the critically acclaimed single TV pilot “B+LOCKED”-Reflect a dedication to exploring meaningful, thought-provoking themes across genres.
Jones’s craft is deeply informed by her experience as a wife and mother of three children with autism and as a multiple sclerosis warrior. Her personal journey infuses her creative work with authenticity and heart, inspiring others through resilience and artistic vision. She continues to lead teams as a stage play director and creative producer, where her productions are marked by compelling performances and a clear, impactful vision.
“My commitment to my craft is matched only by my desire to inspire and uplift others through my art. I am a conqueror and a woman of P.O.W.E.R.,” says Jones.
Among her most celebrated achievements is her TV pilot, “B+LOCKED,” which has garnered international acclaim on the Film Freeway festival circuit. In a span of only six months, Jones’s work found recognition around the world, earning awards and honors across China, England, Sweden, Turkey, Dubai, France, Indonesia, India, Canada, Rome, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. On September 19, 2021, the accolades began flowing in from India, and what followed was a cascade of wins—both nationally and internationally.
The momentum built by “B+LOCKED” is remarkable, with Jones receiving recognition in a broad range of categories, including:
• Best Female Director
• Best TV Pilot
• Best Director
• Best Inspirational
• Best Drama
• Best Producer
• Best Trailer
• Best Web Series Pilot
• Best Short Drama
• Best 1st Time Filmmaker
• Best Poster
• Best Women’s Film
• Best Ensemble Cast
• Most Promising Director Award
• Best Story
• Best Debut Filmmaker
• Best Director Work
• Best Episodic Content
• Best Film on Religion
• Best International Trailer
• Best Short Series
• Best Women Empowerment Film
• Best Social Drama
Jones’s creative vision and faith-driven perseverance have fueled this extraordinary global impact, with her TV pilot winning more than just awards- It has earned a place in the hearts of audiences and juries alike.
For more information about her work, visit anntreeceproductions.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. is a diverse, vibrant network that brings together accomplished women from all backgrounds, providing a platform to connect, collaborate, and empower. Through its magazine, online resources, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. spotlights member achievements and opens doors for recognition, valuable business relationships, and access to a wealth of tools and inspiration. For those interested in nominating themselves or others, visit www.powerwoe.com for more information.
