Retired Texas Judge Sara Canady Launches U.S. Senate Bid “Time to Bring American Industry Home”
“I'm running to be Texas's voice of reason in Washington—fighting for our families, our borders, and our economic renaissance,” Canady said. “It is time a true conservative takes on the Washington establishment and John Cornyn.”
Floresville, TX, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Retired Judge Sara Canady, of Floresville, Texas, has entered the Republican primary – the only woman in the race – bringing small-town Texas values and a big vision, forged through a Christian-worldview.
“I'm running to be Texas's voice of reason in Washington—fighting for our families, our borders, and our economic renaissance,” Canady said. “It is time a true conservative takes on the Washington establishment and John Cornyn.”
Canady is a staunch supporter of the MAGA Economic Reset and the 2025 National Security Strategy. “My primary goal is to ensure continued economic freedom for Texas and the US as a whole,” she said. Economic freedom will only manifest when we support President Trump and support the mission to make America the industrial, agricultural, and energy superpower that we once were and will be again.”
“I believe in the Constitution’s purpose and promise.
“• Establish Justice: Reciprocal tariffs are economically justified. Free Trade practices are unjust.
“• Insure Domestic Tranquility and Provide for Common Defense: A strong economy at home ensures a strong military both at home and abroad.
“• Promote the General Welfare not provide it. Government IS TO incentivize work, not dependency.
“And finally, we—as a people—are responsible for securing the blessings of liberty for ourselves and those who come after us. If we don’t, we can kiss our freedoms goodbye.”
Industrial expansion and scientific progress go hand-in-hand. Increases in population and increased productive power lead to upward development. The result will be full employment accompanied by higher wages. Protecting and putting the interests of America first is the winning strategy. Even Benjamin Franklin understood and promoted the unique common sense of the American System of Economics. It is simple and reliable.
Next, we must insure domestic tranquility and provide for the common defense.
“Our Founding Fathers made certain that we would provide a military that defends against all threats, both foreign and domestic,” Canady said. “When our economy is strong and our homefront is secure, we will have a stronger defense, The Department of War.”
And finally, promoting the general welfare. Canady said that the government must be careful not to mix up the words provide and promote. “It is ever critical that we take care of our duties as a government and encourage and incentivize citizens to work and provide for their own families,” she said.
The basis for my desire to serve is to Make America Great Again. To promote the American System of Economics, self-sufficient supply chains, industrialization rebirth and energy dominance. When we have a strong economy, our citizens can take care of their families and our government can handle threats from around the world.
“For 40 years we've watched politicians ship Texas jobs and factories overseas. Enough,” Canady said. “The disruptions in agriculture as well as industry and the energy sector by previous administrations is over!”
“It's time to bring American industry home. Protect and rebuild the American System of Economics. Rebuild our middle class. Make Texas the beating heart of the next economic boom. It is time to bring this home.”
Sara for US Senate
Tuesday, March 3, 2026, is Primary Election Day.
(Early voting begins Feb. 17)
