Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Names Charles L. Cooper a Professional of the Year for 2026
Greeley, CO, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles L. Cooper of Greeley, Colorado, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. He received this honor as a testament to his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance and retirement planning.
About Charles L. Cooper
Charles L. Cooper leads The Masters Financial Group, a firm specializing in estate and retirement solutions, tax-efficient investing, and insurance strategies crafted for individuals with significant assets, seasoned professionals, business leaders, and retirees. With locations in both Greeley, Colorado and Grandville, Michigan, the company supports clients nationwide.
Cooper has been delivering consistent, long-term financial advice to his clients for over forty years. Known for his honesty and dedication to quality service, he is trusted by both clients and peers — a reputation reflected in the many accolades and industry honors he has received. The Masters Financial Group is recognized for its strength in both investment and insurance fields. Cooper qualifies as a member of the Million-Dollar Round Table (MDRT), which sets a global standard for excellence in life insurance sales and client service. In addition, he holds certifications as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA®).
He frequently educates others by hosting seminars on estate and investment planning and by contributing articles to his local newspaper. Cooper has earned membership in Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide and has been honored as an American Achievement Honoree, Influential Business Professional of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. He was recognized as Professional of the Year in 2024 and again in 2025.
Before beginning his career in finance, Cooper put himself through college working as a railroad brakeman with Grand Trunk Railroad. He graduated from Michigan State University with degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology, and initially worked in law enforcement. In 1983, he left his role at the Greeley Police Department to enter the financial planning field.
Chuck is involved in his local community, actively participating in church activities and volunteering for various charities. In his free time, he enjoys being with his family, traveling, fishing, working on cars and motorcycles, and following sports.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Charles L. Cooper
Charles L. Cooper leads The Masters Financial Group, a firm specializing in estate and retirement solutions, tax-efficient investing, and insurance strategies crafted for individuals with significant assets, seasoned professionals, business leaders, and retirees. With locations in both Greeley, Colorado and Grandville, Michigan, the company supports clients nationwide.
Cooper has been delivering consistent, long-term financial advice to his clients for over forty years. Known for his honesty and dedication to quality service, he is trusted by both clients and peers — a reputation reflected in the many accolades and industry honors he has received. The Masters Financial Group is recognized for its strength in both investment and insurance fields. Cooper qualifies as a member of the Million-Dollar Round Table (MDRT), which sets a global standard for excellence in life insurance sales and client service. In addition, he holds certifications as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA®).
He frequently educates others by hosting seminars on estate and investment planning and by contributing articles to his local newspaper. Cooper has earned membership in Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide and has been honored as an American Achievement Honoree, Influential Business Professional of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. He was recognized as Professional of the Year in 2024 and again in 2025.
Before beginning his career in finance, Cooper put himself through college working as a railroad brakeman with Grand Trunk Railroad. He graduated from Michigan State University with degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology, and initially worked in law enforcement. In 1983, he left his role at the Greeley Police Department to enter the financial planning field.
Chuck is involved in his local community, actively participating in church activities and volunteering for various charities. In his free time, he enjoys being with his family, traveling, fishing, working on cars and motorcycles, and following sports.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Categories