Vendux Releases 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, Confirming Market Maturity and Sustainable Growth
Vendux has released its 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, revealing a maturing market defined by deeper engagements, stronger compensation, and growing professionalization. Based on 1,000+ assignments, the report shows longer average engagements (9.7 months), rising pay ($11,732/month; $225/hour), and a steady, confident outlook as fractional sales leadership becomes a durable growth model.
Kansas City, MO, January 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vendux today announced the release of its 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report, offering the most comprehensive, data-backed view to date of how the fractional sales leadership market is evolving from a high-growth experiment into a disciplined, professional operating model.
Drawing on insights from over 1,000 fractional sales leadership assignments and the collective experience of Vendux’s executive community, the report highlights a market defined by deeper engagements, clearer value expectations, and increasing confidence from both companies and executives. More than half of surveyed leaders now have three or more years of fractional experience, underscoring that fractional sales leadership has become a deliberate, long-term career choice rather than a temporary alternative to full-time roles
Key Findings from the 2025 Report include:
Market scale and maturity: The fractional sales leadership population across the U.S. and Canada is approaching 9,000 professionals, reflecting steady adoption by growth-oriented organizations.
Deeper engagement: Average assignments now run 9.7 months, with weekly time commitments rising to 14.6 hours, signaling stronger integration into client organizations.
Compensation strength: Retainer-based compensation dominates, used by 88% of respondents. Average monthly compensation climbed to $11,732, while average hourly rates increased to $225, reinforcing the model’s economic viability.
Stabilizing growth: While nearly 44% of respondents reported 2025 as better or much better than 2024, expectations for the next 6–12 months are more measured, pointing to normalization rather than contraction.
Despite a more cautious outlook compared to prior years, the overall sentiment remains positive. Fractional sales leaders continue to be engaged for strategic leadership, go-to-market design, and capability building—well beyond short-term execution or stopgap roles.
“Fractional sales leadership has clearly crossed an important threshold,” said Henning Schwinum, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Vendux. “The data shows a market that rewards experience, focus, and measurable outcomes. This is no longer about novelty or experimentation—it’s about disciplined execution and sustained impact.”
For companies, the findings reinforce fractional sales leadership as a proven alternative to traditional hiring, offering senior commercial expertise with flexibility and speed. For executives, the report provides benchmarks on engagement structure, compensation, and market expectations—helping practitioners position themselves for long-term success in an increasingly selective environment.
The 2025 State of Fractional Sales Leadership Report is now available for download and is intended to serve as a benchmark resource for founders, CEOs, investors, and fractional leaders navigating the next phase of growth in this rapidly professionalizing market.
To download, visit https://www.vendux.org/2025-state-of-fractional-sales-leadership.
Contact
Henning Schwinum
913-620-0807
https://www.vendux.org
