P. Frank Vasquez Named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Trenton, NJ, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- P. Frank Vasquez of Trenton, New Jersey, has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his significant expertise and leadership in the nonprofit field.
About P. Frank Vasquez
P. Frank Vasquez is the founder and director of In Search of Hope, a nonprofit focused on raising community awareness and providing education, counseling, and basic supplies for individuals facing hardship. The organization delivers mental health and legal education as well as counseling and practical support, primarily assisting Native Americans, veterans, seniors, people with disabilities, former inmates, and immigrants seeking to rebuild their lives and reconnect with their values.
Vasquez’s story is one of resilience and personal transformation. Once an aspiring police officer, a successful model, and a thriving bodybuilder, his life took a dramatic turn following a devastating hit-and-run accident. The incident left him suffering from a traumatic brain injury, paralysis, depression, and a profound loss of hope. Waking up in a hospital unable to walk or communicate as multiple languages blurred together in his mind, Vasquez faced months of uncertainty and the realization that his former path was gone. He candidly recalls, “I lost hope. I thought I was better off dead.”
A turning point came during his rehabilitation when Vasquez met a young girl who had lost her parents and suffered severe injuries in an accident. Her positivity and determination in the face of immense adversity inspired him to re-examine his own outlook. “Seeing her smile, watching her walk again, and realizing how bravely she faced her pain made me question my own despair. If she could find joy in the small things, what excuse did I have?” This pivotal encounter became the foundation for In Search of Hope.
Founded in 2023, the nonprofit centers its work on uplifting those suffering from trauma, homelessness, hunger, or life-altering setbacks. Vasquez has drawn on his own experience and limited resources, as well as community donations, to provide food, supplies, emotional support, and advocacy for people facing overwhelming adversity. His approach is notable for its authenticity: every available dollar is used directly to help those in need, rather than being spent on advertising or administration. “Most nonprofits spend huge amounts on advertising and administration. I refused to use donations for things like that. I’d rather the money go straight to the people who need it,” Vasquez says, though he acknowledges this approach presents challenges for outreach and sustainability.
Despite fluctuations in funding, with donations declining from $30,000 in the organization’s first year to only a few hundred dollars recently, Vasquez remains committed to making a difference. He has adapted by producing music videos, sharing stories on YouTube, and writing books reflecting his journey. His song, “I’m Doing Just Fine,” along with his advocacy and storytelling, resonates with many experiencing loss or hardship. All his creative work is united by a message: hardships and setbacks can be transformed into sources of growth and healing.
Vasquez brings expertise in leading nonprofit initiatives, community advocacy, and supporting children and families who have experienced trauma. His work extends to preventive mental health care and legal education, and he encourages creative growth through music and writing.
He is also the author of “The Heart Recovery Guide and The 10 Steps to a Healthier Relationship,” a practical guide that helps readers better understand loss, love, heartbreak, and self-esteem. The book offers advice and tools for healing, establishing boundaries, and cultivating self-compassion in relationships, providing direction for those looking for clarity and resilience after emotional setbacks. Vasquez has been interviewed on several podcasts including Close Up Radio, which can be found at https://blubrry.com/3830099/150810859/close-up-radio-spotlights-p-frank-vasquez-of-in-search-of-hope/.
Vasquez earned a Master of Social Work focusing on couples’ relationships and compromise from Rutgers University in 2019. He is a member of both the Phi Alpha Honor Society and the MSW Society.
An esteemed member of Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide, Vasquez received the organization’s Lifetime Featured Member award earlier this year.
Outside of his professional work, he enjoys writing, spending time outdoors, family activities, practicing martial arts, meditating, and personal growth.
To learn more, visit https://www.insearchofhope.org/.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
