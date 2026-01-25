Reel Fathers Rights APC Announces Promotion of David Taub to Partner
Reel Fathers Rights APC has promoted David Taub from Managing Attorney to Partner. Based in Corona, CA, the firm specializes in advocating for men and fathers in California family courts. CEO Mark Reel Jr. praised Taub’s leadership and legal acumen in handling high-stakes cases. In his new role, Taub will lead case strategy and mentor the legal team. This move strengthens the firm’s mission, following its recognition as the top law firm on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list
Corona, CA, January 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reel Fathers Rights APC, a premier family law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers’ rights, is proud to announce the promotion of David Taub from Managing Attorney to Partner. This elevation reflects Mr. Taub’s exceptional legal acumen, leadership, and unwavering dedication to the firm’s mission of providing unparalleled support to fathers navigating complex family law cases.
Since joining Reel Fathers Rights APC, David Taub has been a vital contributor, consistently handling high-stakes matters with precision and care. His promotion to Partner recognizes his outstanding performance in client advocacy and his commitment to fostering a dynamic and effective legal team.
“We are delighted to welcome David Taub into the partnership,” said Mark Reel Jr, CEO of Reel Fathers Rights APC. “David’s expertise and leadership have significantly strengthened our firm. We are confident that in this new role, he will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping our future and ensuring our clients receive the highest level of representation.”
In his new capacity as Partner, Mr. Taub will continue to guide case strategy, oversee key litigation, and mentor the firm's growing legal team. His deep knowledge of fathers’ rights issues further enhances the firm’s ability to deliver impactful legal solutions and justice for fathers.
“I am deeply honored to join the partnership at Reel Fathers Rights APC,” stated David Taub. “I remain committed to upholding our firm’s values and providing exceptional service to fathers seeking justice in family law matters.”
With Mr. Taub’s elevation, Reel Fathers Rights APC is well-positioned to continue its legacy of success and advocacy, leveling the playing field for fathers across California.
About Reel Fathers Rights APC
Founded in 2021, Reel Fathers Rights APC is a Nationally Recognized Family Law Firm that focuses exclusively on representing Men and Fathers in Family Court in California. RFR boasts over 300 years of combined family court experience and was recognized as the top law Firm on the Inc 5000 List for 2025. RFR attorneys have earned dozens of awards and certifications from being named Certified Family Law Specialist by the State Bar of California to being named Rising Stars by Best Lawyers and Ones to Watch by Super Lawyers. RFR attorneys are equipped to handle everything from contentious Child Custody disputes to high profile, high-stakes divorce, and defense of serious Domestic Violence Allegations. RFR is the go-to attorney for Men and Fathers in California Family Courts. You can learn more about Reel Fathers Rights and their services on our website www.reelfathersrights.com.
Media Contact:
Jeremy Jones
Marketing@ReelfathersRights.com
(951) 460-2003
