Reel Fathers Rights APC Announces Promotion of David Taub to Partner

Reel Fathers Rights APC has promoted David Taub from Managing Attorney to Partner. Based in Corona, CA, the firm specializes in advocating for men and fathers in California family courts. CEO Mark Reel Jr. praised Taub’s leadership and legal acumen in handling high-stakes cases. In his new role, Taub will lead case strategy and mentor the legal team. This move strengthens the firm’s mission, following its recognition as the top law firm on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list