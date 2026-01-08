Bolst Earns B Corp Certification as a Community-Invested Real Estate Brokerage

Bolst, a community focused real estate brokerage in Atlanta, GA, has earned B Corp Certification, recognizing its commitment to accountability, transparency, and social impact. The certification reflects Bolst’s integrated approach to real estate, where community investment and access to homeownership are embedded into its business model reinforcing a higher standard of responsibility to clients, agents, and the communities it serves.