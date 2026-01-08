Bolst Earns B Corp Certification as a Community-Invested Real Estate Brokerage
Bolst, a community focused real estate brokerage in Atlanta, GA, has earned B Corp Certification, recognizing its commitment to accountability, transparency, and social impact. The certification reflects Bolst’s integrated approach to real estate, where community investment and access to homeownership are embedded into its business model reinforcing a higher standard of responsibility to clients, agents, and the communities it serves.
Atlanta, GA, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As of December 2025, Bolst, a community-rooted real estate brokerage in Atlanta, GA, has earned B Corp Certification, formally recognizing the company’s commitment to operating with purpose, accountability, and measurable social impact.
Certified B Corporations meet rigorous standards for social and environmental performance, transparency, and governance. For Bolst, the certification affirms an integrated approach to real estate; one where community impact is embedded directly into the brokerage’s business model, rather than treated as a separate initiative. In an industry traditionally measured by volume and transactions, B Corp certification reinforces a higher standard of accountability, transparency, and responsibility to clients and communities.
Bolst was built on the belief that real estate plays a critical role in community stability, access, and long-term opportunity. That belief guides how the brokerage operates every day, from expanding access to homeownership and supporting underserved communities to addressing housing insecurity and investing in efforts that reduce homelessness.
As a B Corp, Bolst is held to the highest standards in areas central to its mission. The brokerage is committed to providing clients with knowledgeable, integrity-driven advocacy; fostering a people-first, forward-thinking environment where agents can thrive; and using its platform to help break down housing barriers and strengthen the communities it serves.
For clients, agents, and partners, Bolst’s B Corp Certification signals that the company’s values are embedded into its operations. It reflects a belief that success in real estate should be measured not only by transactions, but by the positive and lasting impact created along the way.
While Bolst is proud of this milestone, leadership views the certification as both recognition and responsibility, reinforcing the company’s commitment to building a more equitable and sustainable future through real estate.
About Bolst
Bolst is a modern real estate brokerage committed to ethical leadership, community investment, and expanding access to homeownership. Through an integrated, impact-driven approach, Bolst empowers agents, supports clients with integrity, and works to strengthen the communities it serves.
