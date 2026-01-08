More Homeowners Are Pulling Listings Off the Market — Heartland Buys Steps in with Fast Cash Offers for Sellers Who Need Certainty

New housing data from the National Realtors Association shows that the share of home sellers pulling their listings off the market has risen going into 2026. As homeowners face slower demand, higher carrying costs, and prolonged days on market, many have turned to an alternative solution: selling directly to Heartland Buys as a cash buyer.