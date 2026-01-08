More Homeowners Are Pulling Listings Off the Market — Heartland Buys Steps in with Fast Cash Offers for Sellers Who Need Certainty
New housing data from the National Realtors Association shows that the share of home sellers pulling their listings off the market has risen going into 2026. As homeowners face slower demand, higher carrying costs, and prolonged days on market, many have turned to an alternative solution: selling directly to Heartland Buys as a cash buyer.
Mobile, AL, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New housing data from the National Realtors Association shows that the share of home sellers pulling their listings off the market has risen heading into 2026. As homeowners face slower demand, higher carrying costs, and prolonged days on market, many are turning to an alternative solution: selling directly to a cash buyer.
Heartland Buys — a leading Gulf Coast real estate investment company — reports a significant increase in homeowners requesting a sell my house for cash option rather than re-listing or waiting for the traditional market to recover.
Why Sellers Are Pulling Listings at Higher-Than-Normal Rates
Recent data from national real estate tracking firms shows:
More sellers are canceling or withdrawing listings before sale.
Days on market have increased, especially for homes needing repairs.
Buyer traffic has declined, particularly in price-sensitive segments.
Mortgage rate volatility is keeping would-be buyers on the sidelines.
Many homeowners are choosing not to wait out the uncertainty — especially those facing life events that require fast action.
“We’re hearing from sellers every day who tried the traditional route but grew frustrated when their home sat for weeks or months without a strong offer,” said Rhen Bartlett, Founder of Heartland Buys. “When a deal keeps falling through, or the listing goes stale, a cash offer becomes the fastest and most reliable option.”
Heartland Buys Steps In When Traditional Sales Stall
Unlike retail buyers, who rely on financing and inspections, Heartland Buys purchases homes as-is, in any condition, and without repairs or showings. Sellers receive a fast, transparent cash offer and can choose their closing date.
Homeowners who recently pulled listings most often cited:
Needing to move quickly for work or family.
Homes requiring repairs that buyers rejected.
Tenant-occupied properties that are hard to show.
Unexpected financial strain.
Frustration with low offers or long wait times.
Desire to avoid paying extra months of mortgage, taxes, and insurance.
“When someone needs to sell their house for cash, they don’t have time for uncertainty,” Bartlett said. “We step in with speed, respect, and a guaranteed path forward.”
Do More Listing Withdrawals Mean Opportunity for Cash Home Buyers? Yes.
As more homes leave the MLS unsold, investor and cash buyer activity often increases. Heartland Buys expects 2026 to bring:
More off-market deals
More inherited properties coming available
More tired landlords seeking fast exits
More homeowners asking for no-pressure cash offers
“This trend actually empowers sellers,” Bartlett added. “They aren’t trapped in a listing agreement or waiting months for the right buyer. With a reputable cash home buyer, they can move on their terms.”
Heartland Buys Offers Free, No-Obligation Cash Offers Across the Gulf Coast
Sellers can request a same-day cash offer with no inspections, no repairs, and no fees.
Heartland Buys purchases:
Single-family homes
Mobile homes
Inherited and probate properties
Homes with tenants
Distressed or repair-heavy houses
Foreclosures and pre-foreclosures
Vacant properties
About Heartland Buys
Heartland Buys is a trusted real estate investment company serving Alabama and Florida. The company helps homeowners sell their house for cash, avoid delays, and close quickly — all while delivering a transparent, pressure-free experience. Heartland Buys operates under a mission of integrity: to put the heart back in home buying.
Heartland Buys
www.heartlandbuys.com
Contact
Rhen Bartlett
251-325-1091
heartlandbuys.com
