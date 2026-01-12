EnviroSeal® Insulation Products Earn A.I.R. Seal of Excellence™
McKinney, TX, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for the residential and commercial building envelope, is proud to announce that their EnviroSeal products have earned the A.I.R. Seal of Excellence™ (Assurance, Integrity, and Reliability), a distinction that recognizes manufacturers meeting rigorous standards for industry stewardship, product performance, and product quality.
Developed by the Spray Foam Coalition (SFC), the A.I.R. Seal of Excellence is designed to promote best practices in the manufacturing of spray foam insulation while enhancing efficiency, fostering innovation, and increasing consumer awareness and satisfaction. Products bearing the A.I.R. Seal of Excellence demonstrate a manufacturer’s strong commitment to the spray foam industry, meaningful engagement in activities that benefit the industry, and active promotion of best practices across the entire value chain.
“For builders and contractors, the A.I.R. Seal of Excellence provides clear assurance of product quality and reliability,” said QPM President & CEO Robert Jamieson. “For consumers, it offers the added confidence that their EnviroSeal Insulation will create a more comfortable home with superior air quality.”
This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to responsible manufacturing, consistent performance, and continuous improvement. By meeting the program’s stringent criteria, QPM joins a select group of manufacturers recognized for leadership and integrity within the spray foam industry.
About Quadrant Performance Materials
QPM is a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for residential and commercial construction. We brought together the best and most experienced team in spray foam to provide unprecedented levels of value that elevate the industry. Quadrant helps our customers grow and become more profitable by delivering industry-leading products, knowledge, and exceptional customer service.
EnviroSeal® is a registered trademark of Quadrant Performance Materials.
www.envirosealinsulation.com
Developed by the Spray Foam Coalition (SFC), the A.I.R. Seal of Excellence is designed to promote best practices in the manufacturing of spray foam insulation while enhancing efficiency, fostering innovation, and increasing consumer awareness and satisfaction. Products bearing the A.I.R. Seal of Excellence demonstrate a manufacturer’s strong commitment to the spray foam industry, meaningful engagement in activities that benefit the industry, and active promotion of best practices across the entire value chain.
“For builders and contractors, the A.I.R. Seal of Excellence provides clear assurance of product quality and reliability,” said QPM President & CEO Robert Jamieson. “For consumers, it offers the added confidence that their EnviroSeal Insulation will create a more comfortable home with superior air quality.”
This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to responsible manufacturing, consistent performance, and continuous improvement. By meeting the program’s stringent criteria, QPM joins a select group of manufacturers recognized for leadership and integrity within the spray foam industry.
About Quadrant Performance Materials
QPM is a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for residential and commercial construction. We brought together the best and most experienced team in spray foam to provide unprecedented levels of value that elevate the industry. Quadrant helps our customers grow and become more profitable by delivering industry-leading products, knowledge, and exceptional customer service.
EnviroSeal® is a registered trademark of Quadrant Performance Materials.
www.envirosealinsulation.com
Contact
Quadrant Performance MaterialsContact
Jessica Grayek
972-542-0072
https://EnviroSealInsulation.com
Jessica Grayek
972-542-0072
https://EnviroSealInsulation.com
Categories