Pop Maison Launches “30 Girls, 30 New Homes – For Her New Chapter,” a Storytelling Series Supporting Young Women and the Homes That Hold Their Next Chapters
A new project celebrates young women carving out lives of their own. It explores identity, confidence, and style through the homes they’re shaping, one furniture piece at a time.
Cheyenne, WY, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pop Maison, a modern furniture brand known for soft forms and quietly confident design, is launching its flagship storytelling series. “30 Girls, 30 New Homes – For Her New Chapter,” The project will provide up to USD $1,500 in furniture credit for each selected participant to help create a meaningful room or corner at home. This series highlights the connection between young women and the spaces that steady them. Home becomes more than a backdrop. It becomes a soft landing and a private place where identity takes shaped and new beginnings start.
For this generation, home is the first chapter of every transition. As life unfolds with new work, fresh love, heartbreak, or parenthood, the spaces adjust alongside them. A single chair, lamp, or thoughtfully chosen color can become proof of growth and self-definition. While mainstream images tend to focus on perfect “after” photos, 30 Girls, 30 New Homes honors the in-between: evolving spaces that reflect courage, rebuilding, and the slow, intentional making of a life.
“We meet young women forming identities in new cities, repurposing rooms after loss, or setting a table for one,” said Molly Ice, co-founder of Pop Maison. “With 30 Girls, 30 New Homes, we want women to feel seen and supported. A home doesn’t have to be perfect to matter. These spaces hold us through every chapter and deserve to be honored as they are.”
In 2026, the series will feature 30 women beginning again. Each story follows how a home changes through small choices and care: an entryway turns from boxes into a welcoming place, a dining corner grows one chair at a time, a bedroom becomes a healing space after a breakup, and a sunny window becomes a workspace for freelance dreams. Stories will appear in long-form on the Pop Maison website and as photos and short videos on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, offering relatable inspiration and a look at how real women build not just rooms but refuge , belonging, and identity.
Applications open on January 12, 2026. To apply, young women should submit a brief personal story about why they are embarking on a new chapter and how a meaningful space would support them, along with their contact information. Submissions can be made through a dedicated form on the Pop Maison website. Two applicants will be selected each month based on the strength and relevance of their stories. For media inquiries, contact Pop Maison using the information below.
About Pop Maison
Pop Maison is a women-led online furniture brand founded in 2019 by two female product developers with backgrounds in European design.
With a team made up of over 97% women, the brand brings a distinctive perspective to furniture design – especially in its forward-looking approach to color, fabric, and silhouette. It’s a warm, very human brand (a fun detail: many of Pop Maison’s pieces are named after remarkable women).
Best known for its dining furniture, Pop Maison designs pieces that come together effortlessly and feel at home in real, lived-in spaces.
To the team, home quietly witnesses life’s moments, big and small – shaping Pop Maison’s focus on creating beautiful furniture meant to stay with everyday living.
Molly Ice
307-635-5827
https://www.popmaison.com/
Molly Ice
307-635-5827
https://www.popmaison.com/
