Sat-Lite Technologies Expands Executive Team
Texas-based manufacturer of satellite communications antennas enhances customer and industry engagement through the expansion and development of its sales and market growth team with key hires and promotions.
White Oak, TX, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sat-Lite Technologies, a leading manufacturer of satellite ground station antennas, today announced the expansion of its sales and go-to-market organization to better serve its rapidly growing global customer base. The company supports a wide range of satellite industry partners, including defense contractors and commercial operators who rely on Sat-Lite’s advanced antenna systems for multi-orbit constellations and complex missions.
As part of this strategic growth initiative, Sat-Lite has appointed industry veteran Steve Richeson as Vice President of Growth. In this newly created role, Richeson will lead business expansion with OEM partners and top-tier system integrators, build strategic alliances, and advance initiatives that sustain long-term growth across Sat-Lite’s defense and commercial sectors.
The company also promoted Chris Callow to Vice President of Sales in recognition of his leadership and contributions to Sat-Lite’s success. Callow’s deep industry knowledge and customer relationships will continue to strengthen Sat-Lite’s delivery of innovative, reliable, and high-performance solutions to partners worldwide.
“New applications driven by LEO constellations, Earth observation, electronic warfare, and signals intelligence are creating tremendous opportunities,” said Darin Beakley, President of Sat-Lite Technologies. “Our customer-facing team, led by Chris and Steve, will ensure we deliver the dedication, responsiveness, and engineering excellence our customers expect as we expand into these dynamic market segments.”
Richeson brings decades of experience in the satellite communications industry, including leadership roles at Mission Microwave, Advantech Wireless, Exelis, Harris Corporation, EchoStar, Scientific-Atlanta, and others. He played a key role in Mission Microwave’s global growth and ultimate acquisition. Richeson holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech and an MBA from Georgia State University. He is a Registered Professional Engineer and Senior Member of the IEEE.
“Sat-Lite’s customer-focused culture and reputation for supporting top SATCOM system suppliers set it apart in the industry,” Richeson said. “I’m excited to help drive the next phase of growth alongside this exceptional team.”
Founded in 2006 and headquartered in White Oak, Texas, Sat-Lite Technologies develops high-performance, configurable satellite antenna systems for commercial, government, and defense applications worldwide.
