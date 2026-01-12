Text4Justice Launches Text-Based Referral Service Connecting Philadelphia Injury Victims with Top Personal Injury Lawyers
Instead of spending hours researching law firms or making phone calls, injured individuals can text Text4Justice, answer a few brief questions, and receive a free referral to a qualified personal injury law firm in the Philadelphia area.
Philadelphia, PA, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Text4Justice, a new Philadelphia-based legal referral platform, officially launches today with a simple but powerful mission: to make it faster and easier for injured people to connect with the right personal injury lawyer—using nothing more than a text message.
Text4Justice allows Philadelphia-area residents who have been injured in accidents to text a single number (833-TXT-4-JUS) and receive a quick, free referral to a qualified personal injury law firm. The service eliminates the traditional hurdles victims often face, including time-consuming internet research, unanswered phone calls, and uncertainty about which lawyer is best suited for their case.
“After an injury, people are overwhelmed, in pain, and often unsure where to turn,” said founder, Attorney Michael Cardamone of The Cardamone Law Firm, a boutique law firm for injured workers. “Text4Justice was created to remove friction from that process. If you can send a text, we can help point you in the right direction- and quickly."
How Text4Justice Works
Injured individuals simply text Text4Justice at 833-TXT-4-JUS and answer a few brief questions. Based on the nature of the injury and the individual’s needs, Text4Justice leverages its deep experience and relationships with personal injury law firms throughout the Philadelphia region to match the person with a reputable attorney well-suited to handle their case.
There is no cost to the injured person, and no obligation to hire the referred firm.
A Modern Solution for a Modern Problem
Text4Justice was designed for today’s consumers, who increasingly prefer texting over phone calls. By meeting people where they already are—on their phones—the service provides a faster, more comfortable alternative to traditional lawyer searches.
“Injured victims shouldn’t have to navigate confusing websites or spend hours calling law offices while dealing with a serious injury,” Vice President Thomas Smallwood added. “Text4Justice streamlines the process into a few simple texts.”
Serving the Philadelphia Community
Text4Justice focuses exclusively on the Philadelphia metropolitan area, ensuring that referrals are local, relevant, and informed by real knowledge of the region’s personal injury legal landscape.
The platform does not provide legal advice but instead serves as a trusted connector—helping injured people take an important first step toward legal help with confidence and ease.
For more information, visit https://text4justice.com.
Contact
Text4JusticeContact
Michael Cardamone, Esq.
267-825-0200
www.text4justice.com
