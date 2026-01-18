New Brunswick Food Celebration at The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an
Ahead of the New Year celebrations, New Brunswick, Canada, presents a limited-time "New Brunswick Food Celebration" menu at The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an, launching in January 2026. This culinary takeover is not just a feast for the senses but also a premier showcase within China's fine dining scene for the province's high-quality, locally sourced ingredients.
The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao’an
The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao’an is set to become Marriott’s 600th new property in China by 2025. Located in the heart of Bao’an District, the hotel is dedicated to offering extraordinary banquets and exclusive experiences. Its Yan Ting and The Drawing Room are not only ideal venues for fine dining but also perfect stages for customized private dinners and exclusive corporate meals.
In a setting designed for high-end, exclusive events, the hotel carefully selects premium ingredients from around the globe, upholding the highest standards of quality. Each dish is thoughtfully crafted to highlight the unique characteristics of the ingredients, ensuring a luxurious and refined flavor experience.
“New Brunswick Food Celebration” Menu Preview
Adhering to the hotel's consistent standards of ingredient sourcing and culinary expression, Chef Frankie and his team skillfully prepare frozen lobster, Canadian redfish, and cranberries from New Brunswick. They seamlessly blend Chinese culinary philosophy with Western gastronomic aesthetics to present guests with an elegant and exceptional, festival-limited feast.
-Pan-Seared Canadian Lobster with Lemon Butter Sauce
The Canadian lobster is firm and succulent, seared to perfection and paired with a fresh balance of lemon and butter. This dish is the star of any festive banquet and an excellent choice for romantic dates or high-end dining experiences.
-Baked Canadian Lobster with Cheese in Supreme Broth served with E-Fu Noodles
Featuring large Canadian hard-shelled lobsters, a fusion baking technique releases the natural sweetness of the lobster layer by layer within a slow-simmered rich broth and mellow cheese. Served with smooth and springy E-Fu noodles, this dish offers a full, abundant flavor. Sourced from the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick, these lobsters are renowned for their size and quality, making them a favorite at Chinese banquets and an ideal choice for business dinners, corporate celebrations, and weddings.
-Fried Deep-Sea Canadian Redfish with Thai Spices
The substantial flesh of Canadian redfish, after high-temperature frying, achieves the perfect texture: a crispy golden exterior with snow-white, garlic-clove-like flesh inside. The Thai-spiced crispy shell locks in the fish’s juices while releasing complex aromas. As dining trends in 2025 shift towards ultimate visual aesthetics and refined experiences—such as "pretty meals" and Japanese cuisine—this dish excels in balancing visual appeal, nutrition, and value for money. It is an excellent option for teppanyaki and buffet settings.
-Rice-acid Fish Bone Consommé served with Pan-Seared Canadian Redfish Fillet
An 8-hour-simmered fish bone broth paired with fresh tomatoes creates a tangy, rich, and savory aromatic soup. Served with rice noodles and perfectly pan-seared Canadian redfish fillet, it is light, palate-cleansing, yet satisfying. The dish eliminates the need for on-site deboning, making it perfect for high-end private dinners. Seasoned with finger lime, the rich seafood flavor of the redfish fillet is fully awakened, showcasing the chef’s precise control over heat and flavor. As a base for a seafood sour hot pot, its mild, nutritious broth is rich in calcium and protein. The gentle sourness stimulates the appetite, and with minimal bones, it is especially suitable for the elderly and children.
-New Brunswick Cranberry Danish Pastry
A highlight of the menu is the use of New Brunswick cranberry. The chef skillfully incorporates these tangy-sweet berries into baked goods, resulting in a fluffy, crispy pastry with the natural fragrance of cranberries and butter—a perfect and memorable finish to the festive table.
-Craft Beer
Paired with seafood and cold dishes, the craft beer provides a more diversified beverage experience for banquets.
Guests at the event unanimously expressed their admiration for the fresh flavors and visual presentation of the ingredients from New Brunswick, which elevated the sense of ceremony and conversation at the festive banquet.
High-End Dining's choice is also an Endorsement of Origin Value
This limited-time menu offers guests a rare opportunity to experience the flavors of Canada’s East Coast during the festive season without leaving China. For professionals in the foodservice and import industries, it signals that New Brunswick has established a complete, high-quality ingredient system that meets the creative and unique menu needs of five-star hotels and boutique restaurants.
Contact
ACBNContact
Fiona Sun
86 13815104806
atlantic-canada.ca/
Fiona Sun
86 13815104806
atlantic-canada.ca/
