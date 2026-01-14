Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli Featured as a VIP in the Winter 2025 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Parker, CO, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli of Parker, Colorado, is featured as a VIP in the winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of Mental Health Care.
About Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli
Dorotha Graham Cicchinelli is a social worker and serves as the executive director and founder of Colorado Pregnancy and Newborn Loss Services, a nonprofit organization based in Englewood, Colorado. This organization delivers comprehensive support and educational resources for parents coping with pregnancy loss, miscarriage, stillbirth, or the loss of an infant, along with training and guidance for healthcare professionals working with families experiencing these types of loss. Over the past four decades, the organization has assisted more than 11,000 families. While directing the organization, Dorotha launched Colorado’s first Fetal & Newborn Loss Program, and in 2010, she introduced the “Pregnancy After Loss” program, made possible by a grant from The March of Dimes.
Cicchinelli has spoken widely on the topic of pregnancy loss, including being invited to present at an Office of Women’s Health conference in Washington, D.C. She has authored several articles addressing fetal and newborn loss and is the author of the book “Managing Pregnancy Loss.” Cicchinelli also co-founded The International Pregnancy Loss and Infant Death Alliance (PLIDA) in 2002. More recently, in her role as an international committee member with a local Rotary International Chapter, she traveled to Costa Rica to learn about local maternal healthcare and explore how the Rotary group could support clinics in the San Juan region.
As an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R., Cicchinelli has been named a VIP previously in the Winter 2024 issue of the magazine. “I want to thank P.O.W.E.R for allowing me to share my lifetime’s work,” said Cicchinelli. “I feel fortunate to have spent my career helping families grieve their pregnancy losses in a healthy way – a way that often has allowed women to experience the joy of subsequent successful pregnancies. It is my hope that the resources and assistance of Colorado Pregnancy and Newborn Loss will continue to help families to move on to healthy pregnancies. In short, I hope that our organization can continue with its mission of Healing Parents to Promote Healthy Families.”
Dorotha holds a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Loretto Heights College and a Master of Arts in Nonprofit Management from Regis University. She is an ASPO-certified childbirth educator and parenting instructor, and she is also an associate clinical professor at the University of Colorado Medical School. In addition, Dorotha is a DONNA-certified doula, specially trained to assist with high-risk births following previous loss.
Dorotha and her husband, Dr. Louis Cicchinelli, are parents to four children and have eight grandchildren. Although they both moved to Colorado from elsewhere, they have called the state home for over 50 years. In her free time, Dorotha enjoys singing and spending time with her family.
For additional information, visit https://www.coloradopregnancyloss.org.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
