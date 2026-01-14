Advanced Moving & Storage Gifts Car to Longest-Tenured Employee in Recognition of Loyalty and Service
Advanced Moving & Storage honored its longest-tenured employee by gifting them a car in recognition of years of dedication, loyalty, and exceptional service. The gesture reflects the company’s people-first culture and commitment to valuing long-term team members who help drive its success in the Chicagoland area.
Chicago, IL, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Watch the reaction: www.instagram.com/reel/DTTqGhtCSQH/
Advanced Moving & Storage, a family-owned and trusted Chicago moving company, announced today that it has gifted a vehicle to its longest-tenured employee as a heartfelt thank-you for years of unwavering dedication, professionalism, and commitment to the company.
The employee, Greg Smith, has been with Advanced Moving & Storage for 6 years, making them one of the most trusted and respected members of the organization. The vehicle was presented during a company gathering with leadership and fellow team members, celebrating a milestone that reflects both longevity and loyalty.
“This wasn’t about a vehicle — it was about honoring someone who helped build this company,” said Tyler Lalagos, Owner of Advanced Moving & Storage. “For years, Greg Smith has shown up early, stayed late, taken care of our customers, and represented our brand with pride. Their dedication embodies everything Advanced stands for.”
The car gift serves as both a practical reward and a lasting symbol of appreciation. Leadership emphasized that the decision aligns with the company’s long-standing belief that employees are the backbone of its success.
“I’m incredibly grateful,” said Greg Smith “Advanced has always treated me like family. I never expected something like this, and it means more than I can put into words.”
Advanced Moving & Storage provides local moving, long-distance moving, commercial relocation, and secure storage services in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. The company’s people-first culture has helped it earn a strong reputation among homeowners, businesses, and property managers seeking affordable, professional Chicago movers.
“Too often, long-term employees go unrecognized,” Lalagos added. “We believe loyalty should be celebrated. When you take care of your people, they take care of your customers — and that’s how we’ve grown.”
