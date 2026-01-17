Vintage Media Grading Appoints Ryan Sabga to Board of Advisors
Vintage Media Grading (VMG) has appointed Ryan Sabga to its Board of Advisors as the company enters its next stage of growth. Sabga brings leadership experience from Collectors, PSA, and as Interim CEO of Wata Games, with deep expertise in scaling trust-based grading platforms. His appointment supports VMG’s mission to advance graded vinyl as a serious collectible and investible asset.
Westerly, RI, January 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vintage Media Grading (VMG), a leader in professional vinyl record grading and preservation, today announced the appointment of Ryan Sabga to its Board of Advisors as the company enters a new phase of strategic growth within the graded collectibles and alternative assets market.
Ryan Sabga brings deep executive and advisory experience from across the most influential organizations in the collectibles ecosystem. He previously held leadership roles with Collectors, the parent company of PSA, where he worked on strategic initiatives, new category development, and scaling trust-based grading platforms. Ryan also served as Interim CEO of Wata Games, playing a key role in guiding the company during a period of rapid growth and increased market scrutiny within the graded video game sector.
His experience operating at the intersection of grading standards, market confidence, and category expansion gives him a uniquely informed perspective as VMG continues to establish graded vinyl records as a credible and maturing collectible class.
As VMG responds to increasing demand from serious collectors, investors, and commercial partners, Ryan’s guidance will support long-term strategy, institutional alignment, and the responsible evolution of grading infrastructure within the vinyl market.
“Graded collectibles succeed when trust, standards, and market education evolve together,” said Ryan Sabga, Board Advisor at Vintage Media Grading.
“Vinyl has all the cultural gravity and scarcity dynamics required for long-term collectibility. VMG is approaching this category with the rigor and discipline necessary to support sustainable growth, and I’m excited to help guide the company as graded vinyl continues to gain broader recognition.”
VMG’s Board of Advisors is tasked with helping the company navigate category maturation, data-driven collectibility, and market transparency—areas where Ryan’s experience with PSA, Collectors, and Wata provides meaningful strategic insight.
“Ryan has seen firsthand how collectible categories scale, where they succeed, and where they face challenges,” said Drew Hoffman, Co-Owner at Vintage Media Grading. “His experience across some of the most recognized grading and collectibles platforms in the world makes him an invaluable addition as VMG continues to lead the evolution of graded vinyl.”
Vintage Media Grading remains committed to preserving music history while expanding the role of vinyl records as investible assets within diversified collectible portfolios.
About Vintage Media Grading
Vintage Media Grading (VMG) provides professional vinyl record grading, encapsulation, and preservation services for collectors, investors, and rights holders. Through rigorous grading standards and market-focused insights, VMG is helping shape the future of vinyl records as a serious and trusted collectible category.
For more information, visit www.vmgvinyl.com.
Media Contact:
info@vmgvinyl.com
