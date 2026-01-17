Vintage Media Grading Appoints Ryan Sabga to Board of Advisors

Vintage Media Grading (VMG) has appointed Ryan Sabga to its Board of Advisors as the company enters its next stage of growth. Sabga brings leadership experience from Collectors, PSA, and as Interim CEO of Wata Games, with deep expertise in scaling trust-based grading platforms. His appointment supports VMG’s mission to advance graded vinyl as a serious collectible and investible asset.