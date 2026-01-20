Valley Attorney Gabriel Vadasz Announces Launch of Bid for Arizona House Seat in LD4
Valley attorney Gabriel Vadasz has announced his candidacy for the Arizona House in Legislative District 4, running to restore conservative values, reduce the cost of living, and limit government overreach. Focused on affordability, fiscal discipline, and personal liberty, Vadasz is committed to putting families and small businesses first and says it’s time to Make Arizona Great Again.
Phoenix, AZ, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Valley attorney and business leader Gabriel Vadasz today announced the launch of his campaign for the Arizona House of Representatives in Legislative District 4, pledging to restore conservative values, rein in government overreach, and advance policies that make Arizona more affordable for families and small businesses.
Vadasz, an Arizona-based attorney with extensive experience advising businesses and individuals, said his campaign is focused on returning the Arizona House to its core mission: protecting liberty, strengthening families, and fostering economic opportunity.
“Arizona thrives when government respects the people it serves,” Vadasz said. “I’m running to reinstate conservative values in the Arizona House, to reduce the cost of living, and to limit the role of government in people’s everyday lives. It’s time to put Arizona families first and Make Arizona Great Again.”
Vadasz emphasized that affordability will be a central pillar of his campaign. With rising housing costs, inflation, and regulatory burdens impacting working families, he said the state must adopt fiscally responsible policies that lower taxes, reduce unnecessary regulation, and encourage economic growth.
“Families should not have to struggle just to live and work in the state they love,” Vadasz said. “Government spending, overregulation, and bad policy choices have made life more expensive than it needs to be. We can and must do better.”
In addition to affordability, Vadasz underscored his commitment to protecting individual liberty and curbing government intrusion into personal and economic decisions. He called for a renewed focus on limited government, constitutional principles, and accountability in state leadership.
“The role of government is not to control people’s lives — it’s to protect their rights,” Vadasz said. “From business owners to parents to retirees, Arizonans deserve freedom, transparency, and a government that works for them, not against them.”
Vadasz brings a background in law, entrepreneurship, and community advocacy to the race, positioning himself as a candidate focused on practical solutions rather than political rhetoric. His campaign will prioritize fiscal discipline, public safety, parental rights, and economic opportunity across Legislative District 4.
About Gabriel Vadasz
Gabriel Vadasz is a Valley-based attorney and business leader with experience representing individuals and companies across the United States. He is committed to conservative principles, limited government, and policies that promote freedom, affordability, and long-term prosperity for Arizona families.
Contact
