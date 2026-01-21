Wysspr Turns 330 Million Americans Into a Fugitive Tracking Network with $200M+ in Rewards Up for Grabs
Wysspr launches as the first technology platform to connect everyday citizens with FBI Most Wanted fugitives, offering anonymous tip submission and reward-sharing in what founder calls "the gig economy for justice."
Atlanta, GA, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wysspr, a groundbreaking public safety technology platform, officially launches today with a bold mission: transform every American into a potential intelligence asset in the fight against crime.
The platform aggregates fugitive data from the FBI's Most Wanted database, representing over $200 million in unclaimed rewards and makes it accessible through a modern, mobile-first interface. Citizens can browse fugitives, submit anonymous tips, and earn up to 50% of federal rewards when their information leads to captures.
"There are 330 million Americans going about their daily lives through airports, gas stations, hotels, rideshares and any one of whom might recognize a wanted fugitive," said Wilkinson Egwu, Founder and CEO of Wysspr. "But the infrastructure connecting citizens to law enforcement hasn't changed since the 1980s. We're fixing that."
The Problem: Outdated Systems, Unclaimed Rewards
Despite advances in technology, the primary method for citizens to report fugitive sightings remains a decades-old tip hotline. The result: valuable information goes unreported, dangerous criminals remain at large, and hundreds of millions in reward money sits unclaimed.
Wysspr addresses this gap by providing:
Real-time fugitive database – Searchable profiles with photos, charges, last known locations, and reward amounts
Anonymous tip submission – Secure reporting that protects tipster identity
Reward transparency – Clear tracking from submission to potential payout
Community bounty pools – Crowdfunded rewards for high-priority targets
AI-powered matching – Intelligent systems to verify and prioritize tips
How It Works
Browse – Users explore FBI Most Wanted fugitives filtered by location, crime type, or reward amount
Spot – If a user recognizes someone matching a fugitive profile, they document details safely
Submit – Anonymous tips are submitted through Wysspr's secure platform
Earn – Tips leading to captures qualify for up to 50% of the posted reward
"Uber for Justice"
Egwu, who comes from a technology background, sees Wysspr as applying proven platform economics to public safety.
"Uber unlocked millions of drivers. Airbnb unlocked millions of spare rooms. Wysspr unlocks millions of eyes," Egwu explained. "We're not replacing law enforcement, we're force-multiplying them with the largest distributed intelligence network in history."
The platform launches with over 250 active fugitive profiles and nearly $200 million in total available rewards, including several individual bounties exceeding $10 million.
Privacy and Safety First
Wysspr emphasizes that it is not promoting vigilantism. All tips are submitted anonymously and routed to appropriate law enforcement agencies. Users are explicitly instructed never to approach or engage suspected fugitives.
"We're building a nervous system, not a mob," said Egwu. "Information flows from citizens to law enforcement safely, securely, and legally."
Availability
Wysspr is available now at stealth.wysspr.com. The platform is free for citizens, with plans to expand partnerships with state and local law enforcement agencies in 2026.
The platform aggregates fugitive data from the FBI's Most Wanted database, representing over $200 million in unclaimed rewards and makes it accessible through a modern, mobile-first interface. Citizens can browse fugitives, submit anonymous tips, and earn up to 50% of federal rewards when their information leads to captures.
"There are 330 million Americans going about their daily lives through airports, gas stations, hotels, rideshares and any one of whom might recognize a wanted fugitive," said Wilkinson Egwu, Founder and CEO of Wysspr. "But the infrastructure connecting citizens to law enforcement hasn't changed since the 1980s. We're fixing that."
The Problem: Outdated Systems, Unclaimed Rewards
Despite advances in technology, the primary method for citizens to report fugitive sightings remains a decades-old tip hotline. The result: valuable information goes unreported, dangerous criminals remain at large, and hundreds of millions in reward money sits unclaimed.
Wysspr addresses this gap by providing:
Real-time fugitive database – Searchable profiles with photos, charges, last known locations, and reward amounts
Anonymous tip submission – Secure reporting that protects tipster identity
Reward transparency – Clear tracking from submission to potential payout
Community bounty pools – Crowdfunded rewards for high-priority targets
AI-powered matching – Intelligent systems to verify and prioritize tips
How It Works
Browse – Users explore FBI Most Wanted fugitives filtered by location, crime type, or reward amount
Spot – If a user recognizes someone matching a fugitive profile, they document details safely
Submit – Anonymous tips are submitted through Wysspr's secure platform
Earn – Tips leading to captures qualify for up to 50% of the posted reward
"Uber for Justice"
Egwu, who comes from a technology background, sees Wysspr as applying proven platform economics to public safety.
"Uber unlocked millions of drivers. Airbnb unlocked millions of spare rooms. Wysspr unlocks millions of eyes," Egwu explained. "We're not replacing law enforcement, we're force-multiplying them with the largest distributed intelligence network in history."
The platform launches with over 250 active fugitive profiles and nearly $200 million in total available rewards, including several individual bounties exceeding $10 million.
Privacy and Safety First
Wysspr emphasizes that it is not promoting vigilantism. All tips are submitted anonymously and routed to appropriate law enforcement agencies. Users are explicitly instructed never to approach or engage suspected fugitives.
"We're building a nervous system, not a mob," said Egwu. "Information flows from citizens to law enforcement safely, securely, and legally."
Availability
Wysspr is available now at stealth.wysspr.com. The platform is free for citizens, with plans to expand partnerships with state and local law enforcement agencies in 2026.
Contact
WyssprContact
Wilkinson Egwu
917-929-6870
stealth.wysspr.com
Wilkinson Egwu
917-929-6870
stealth.wysspr.com
Categories