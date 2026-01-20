BB3 Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the Second Year Consecutively
Atlanta, GA, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- BB3 Ranks No. 3203 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 125% Percent, This Marks BB3’s 2nd Time on the List consecutively.
Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that BB3 is No. 3203 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.
"What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that we've been doing this for nearly 15 years. We're not the new kid on the block hitting a lucky growth spurt. We're an established agency that's still growing at 125% because we've never stopped evolving. A lot of agencies get comfortable with what worked five years ago, but we've built our business on staying ahead of the curve. Whether it was being early to CTV and Influencer marketing or constantly refining our data strategies, we've proven you don't have to be a scrappy startup to grow fast. You just have to keep listening to what the market needs and be willing to adapt. Our clients stick with us because we deliver results, and that foundation has allowed us to scale in ways we're really proud of." Visit BB3 Advertising for more info.
This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.
“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”
Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.
BB3 Advertising is a performance-driven media buying agency specializing in TV, CTV/OTT, and digital advertising for direct-to-consumer brands. Founded by Ariel Brooks Benz nearly 15 years ago, the company has built its reputation on turning consumer insights and real-time data into campaigns that deliver measurable ROI. BB3 has successfully managed media for major brands including Life Alert, Color Wow, Audien Hearing, and Lear Capital. The agency was among the first to pioneer successful CTV strategies for D2C brands and continues to help both established companies and emerging startups navigate the evolving media landscape. With a flat management structure that enables quick decision-making, BB3 moves fast without sacrificing the strategic depth that drives real results. The team's ability to pivot quickly while maintaining rigorous analysis and planning has become their signature approach to helping brands succeed across evolving media channels.
Methodology
Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 125% Percent, This Marks BB3’s 2nd Time on the List consecutively.
Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that BB3 is No. 3203 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.
"What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that we've been doing this for nearly 15 years. We're not the new kid on the block hitting a lucky growth spurt. We're an established agency that's still growing at 125% because we've never stopped evolving. A lot of agencies get comfortable with what worked five years ago, but we've built our business on staying ahead of the curve. Whether it was being early to CTV and Influencer marketing or constantly refining our data strategies, we've proven you don't have to be a scrappy startup to grow fast. You just have to keep listening to what the market needs and be willing to adapt. Our clients stick with us because we deliver results, and that foundation has allowed us to scale in ways we're really proud of." Visit BB3 Advertising for more info.
This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.
“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”
Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.
BB3 Advertising is a performance-driven media buying agency specializing in TV, CTV/OTT, and digital advertising for direct-to-consumer brands. Founded by Ariel Brooks Benz nearly 15 years ago, the company has built its reputation on turning consumer insights and real-time data into campaigns that deliver measurable ROI. BB3 has successfully managed media for major brands including Life Alert, Color Wow, Audien Hearing, and Lear Capital. The agency was among the first to pioneer successful CTV strategies for D2C brands and continues to help both established companies and emerging startups navigate the evolving media landscape. With a flat management structure that enables quick decision-making, BB3 moves fast without sacrificing the strategic depth that drives real results. The team's ability to pivot quickly while maintaining rigorous analysis and planning has become their signature approach to helping brands succeed across evolving media channels.
Methodology
Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Contact
BB3Contact
Ariel Brooks Benz
404 414 4186
www.bb3advertising.com
Ariel Brooks Benz
404 414 4186
www.bb3advertising.com
Categories