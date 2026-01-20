ProperHeir Announces Hannah Park Has Joined as In-House Counsel
This move strengthens ProperHeir’s legal infrastructure as the company continues to position itself as a leading asset recovery firm in Dade County.
Miramar, FL, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ProperHeir announced that Hannah Park has joined the company as in-house counsel, further strengthening its legal infrastructure as it continues to scale its asset recovery services.
In her role, Hannah will oversee legal strategy and execution across probate, partition, title resolution, and other complex real estate matters. By bringing legal operations in-house, ProperHeir is positioned to reduce delays, improve coordination, and maintain greater control over cases involving shared ownership and inherited properties.
Hannah brings extensive experience in real estate law, with a focus on resolving legally complex property situations. Her work has included navigating contested ownership, court filings, and legal processes that require both precision and urgency. This experience aligns closely with ProperHeir’s service model.
“Hannah’s addition allows us to move faster and with more clarity,” said Oscar Quintana, Founder of ProperHeir. “Having legal leadership in-house means our clients benefit from consistent communication, tighter execution, and a more streamlined path forward.”
ProperHeir helps families and co-owners turn inherited or jointly owned properties into real financial outcomes by managing the legal challenges from start to finish.
In her role, Hannah will oversee legal strategy and execution across probate, partition, title resolution, and other complex real estate matters. By bringing legal operations in-house, ProperHeir is positioned to reduce delays, improve coordination, and maintain greater control over cases involving shared ownership and inherited properties.
Hannah brings extensive experience in real estate law, with a focus on resolving legally complex property situations. Her work has included navigating contested ownership, court filings, and legal processes that require both precision and urgency. This experience aligns closely with ProperHeir’s service model.
“Hannah’s addition allows us to move faster and with more clarity,” said Oscar Quintana, Founder of ProperHeir. “Having legal leadership in-house means our clients benefit from consistent communication, tighter execution, and a more streamlined path forward.”
ProperHeir helps families and co-owners turn inherited or jointly owned properties into real financial outcomes by managing the legal challenges from start to finish.
Contact
ProperHeirContact
Oscar Quintana
(786) 232-3565
https://properheir.com/
Oscar Quintana
(786) 232-3565
https://properheir.com/
Categories