Concert Artists Guild’s ArcoStrum Presents Scarlatti to Piazzolla on February 3 in New York
Winners of the 2023 Concert Artists Guild Competition, ArcoStrum presents Scarlatti to Piazzolla on February 3 in New York City. The violin–guitar duo performs music spanning Baroque, tango, film, and Chinese traditions, highlighting inventive programming and cross-cultural artistry.
New York, NY, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Concert Artists Guild–managed ensemble ArcoStrum will present Scarlatti to Piazzolla, a concert for violin, guitar, and traditional Chinese instruments. Winners of the 2023 Concert Artists Guild Competition, the duo is recognized for innovative programming that bridges classical repertoire with global musical traditions.
ArcoStrum features violinist Strauss Shi and guitarist TY Zhang. Their program spans works by Domenico Scarlatti and Astor Piazzolla, alongside music by John Williams and contemporary Chinese composers, highlighting the expressive range of their instrumentation and cross-cultural approach to performance.
The concert is presented in collaboration with The Bohemians: New York Musicians’ Club, an organization founded in 1907 with a long-standing mission to support artistic excellence and innovative musical projects.
In addition to the performance, the event will include a specialty cocktail and tarot readings by Magic Mama Tarot, offering audiences an expanded concert experience.
Ticket information and additional event details are available through The Bohemians’ website.
Dustin Gledhill
917-378-3464
www.bohemiansnyc.org
