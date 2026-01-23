Inktel Contact Center Solutions Honored with 2025 National Top Workplaces for Remote Work Award

Inktel Contact Center Solutions has been honored with a 2025 Top Workplaces for Remote Work award, a national recognition based exclusively on employee feedback. Managed by Energage LLC, the survey highlights Inktel’s excellence in creating a culture where remote staff feel respected, supported, and empowered to succeed. This achievement reaffirms Inktel’s mission to be "Where Talent Lives™" by prioritizing the human connection and professional growth in a flexible work environment.