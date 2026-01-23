Inktel Contact Center Solutions Honored with 2025 National Top Workplaces for Remote Work Award
Inktel Contact Center Solutions has been honored with a 2025 Top Workplaces for Remote Work award, a national recognition based exclusively on employee feedback. Managed by Energage LLC, the survey highlights Inktel’s excellence in creating a culture where remote staff feel respected, supported, and empowered to succeed. This achievement reaffirms Inktel’s mission to be "Where Talent Lives™" by prioritizing the human connection and professional growth in a flexible work environment.
Miami, FL, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Inktel Contact Center Solutions is proud to announce that it has been awarded a 2025 Top Workplaces honor for Remote Work. This prestigious national recognition is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC, an employee engagement technology partner.
The confidential survey measures critical aspects of the employee experience, including themes such as feeling respected and supported, being enabled to grow, and being empowered to execute. This award highlights Inktel’s success in fostering a high-care, high-touch corporate culture that transcends physical office boundaries.
“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”
At Inktel, the mission has always been built upon the belief that a great company cannot be built without great talent. By providing the right training, leadership, and motivation, Inktel ensures that its workforce is equipped to deliver world-class service to leading global brands.
“This achievement would not be possible without our incredible team,” said Luis Gonzalez, Chief Operating Officer at Inktel. “We are extremely proud of the workplace culture we have built together. We will continue to tap into this valuable feedback to celebrate our strengths and identify new ways to improve the employee experience”.
As a winner of the 2025 Remote Work award, Inktel reinforces its position as an industry leader where "Talent Lives™". For more information on the award and the full list of winners, please visit: https://www.inktel.com/top-workplace-for-remote-work/.
About Inktel Contact Center Solutions
Inktel Contact Center Solutions is an award-winning Business Process Outsourcer (BPO) providing high-touch, high-care services to many of the world’s leading brands. Our mission is to hire the right people and provide the right toolset to achieve the right performance. Inktel is Where Talent Lives™.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.
