Aspen Peak Cellars Named 2025 Colorado Winery of the Year by CAVE

Aspen Peak Cellars in Bailey, CO was named 2025 Colorado Winery of the Year by CAVE, honoring its award-winning wines, quality bistro, sustainability, and community impact. After surviving a barn fire and a semi-truck crash at two locations, the winery rebuilt and now thrives with a dedicated team, a vibrant local live music scene, and the iconic #BaileyCOBeach.