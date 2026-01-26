Aspen Peak Cellars Named 2025 Colorado Winery of the Year by CAVE
Aspen Peak Cellars in Bailey, CO was named 2025 Colorado Winery of the Year by CAVE, honoring its award-winning wines, quality bistro, sustainability, and community impact. After surviving a barn fire and a semi-truck crash at two locations, the winery rebuilt and now thrives with a dedicated team, a vibrant local live music scene, and the iconic #BaileyCOBeach.
Bailey, CO, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Aspen Peak Cellars, the acclaimed Denver Foothills winery and bistro in Bailey, Colorado, has been named 2025 Colorado Winery of the Year by the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology (CAVE), one of the highest honors in the state's wine industry.
This honor reflects not only the winery's award winning wines and quality bistro offerings, but also an extraordinary story of resilience and community-building over nearly two decades.
Aspen Peak Cellars faced two devastating losses early in its history, a barn fire that destroyed its wedding venue at their original location in Conifer, followed by a second major setback when a semi-truck crashed into its building a their Bailey location, causing total loss. Rather than walk away, the team rallied each time to rebuild, driven by a belief in their craft and their community.
"Those challenges reshaped our path, but they never changed our purpose," said Co-Owner/Founder Marcel Flukiger. "We focused on building something special, sustainable, welcoming and rooted in Bailey."
Ten years later, Aspen Peak Cellars has emerged as a thriving, sustainable winery, bistro, and community gathering place. Guests enjoy award-winning Colorado wines paired with high-quality, thoughtfully prepared food from the winery's bistro, all served by a dedicated and passionate team.
The winery has also become a cornerstone of the local live music scene, regularly hosting Colorado and national musicians, providing a stage where artists, locals, and visitors come together. Live performances are a dfining part of Aspen Peak Cellars experience, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the winery's iconic outdoor riverside dining--known as #BaileyCOBeach--where wine, food, music and mountain views create a uniquely Colorado destination.
The Colorado Winery of the Year award from CAVE honors wineries that elevate the state's wine industry through quality, innovation, and meaningful community impact. Aspen Peak Cellars' selection recognizes its commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and its role as a cultural and social hub in the mountain community.
"This award belongs to our team, our patrons and our grape growers," said Co-Owner/Founder Julie Flukiger. "Aspen Peak Cellars is more than a winery - it's a place wher people connect, celebrate local talent and feel at home, kind of like a club house."
About Aspen Peak Cellars
Aspen Peak Cellars is an award-winning Colorado winery and bistro located in Bailey, CO. Known for its resilient history, sustainable pracice, quality food, and support of the local live music scene, Aspen Peak Cellars offers and unforgettable mountain experience--complete with award-winning wines and the iconic #BaileyCOBeach.
Marcel Flukiger
303-816-5504
https://aspenpeakcellars.com
