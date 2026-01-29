OneDosh Raises $3M Pre-Seed to Build the Global Stablecoin Payment Rails

OneDosh has raised a $3M pre-seed to build stablecoin-powered payment infrastructure that enables fast, borderless money movement. Founded in February 2025 and live in the U.S. and Nigeria, OneDosh lets users send money cross-border, store value in stablecoins, and spend globally via Visa, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. The team is building core stablecoin rails to power the future of global payments, with funding accelerating expansion, liquidity, and key hires.