International Computer Consulting Group, Inc. Changes Name to Acuvera Tech, Inc. to Reflect AI-Driven Strategic Evolution
Warrington, PA, February 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- International Computer Consulting Group, Inc., a technology consulting firm with more than three decades of industry experience, announced today that it has officially changed its corporate name to Acuvera Tech, Inc., effective February 2, 2026.
The name change marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategic evolution as organizations increasingly adopt Artificial Intelligence and intelligent systems to modernize operations. Under the Acuvera Tech brand, the company will continue to focus on helping businesses design and implement intelligent, connected, and scalable technology solutions that enhance operational efficiency and support long-term growth.
The rebranding reflects a broader alignment with market demand for advanced digital capabilities, including cloud-based enterprise solutions, intelligent automation, and data-driven decision-making systems. Acuvera Tech’s services are designed to support organizations across industries as they navigate complex technology transformations in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven environment.
“This name change represents a natural progression of the company’s mission and vision,” said Shiv Kaushik, CEO of Acuvera Tech. “As clients place greater emphasis on intelligent systems and scalable digital platforms, the Acuvera Tech brand more accurately represents the company’s focus on innovation, adaptability, and future-ready solutions.”
The transition to Acuvera Tech, Inc. does not affect the company’s ownership, leadership team, consulting services, or existing technology partnerships. Clients and partners will continue to receive the same level of service and expertise that has defined the organization for over 36 years.
The company will begin operating under the Acuvera Tech, Inc. name across all business channels, branding materials, and communications effective immediately.
About Acuvera Tech, Inc.
Acuvera Tech, Inc. is a technology consulting firm specializing in intelligent, cloud-enabled, and scalable enterprise solutions. With more than 36 years of experience, the company helps organizations optimize business processes, modernize IT infrastructure, and drive sustainable growth through innovative technology strategies. Acuvera Tech serves a global client base across multiple industries, delivering solutions designed to meet evolving business and technology needs.
The name change marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategic evolution as organizations increasingly adopt Artificial Intelligence and intelligent systems to modernize operations. Under the Acuvera Tech brand, the company will continue to focus on helping businesses design and implement intelligent, connected, and scalable technology solutions that enhance operational efficiency and support long-term growth.
The rebranding reflects a broader alignment with market demand for advanced digital capabilities, including cloud-based enterprise solutions, intelligent automation, and data-driven decision-making systems. Acuvera Tech’s services are designed to support organizations across industries as they navigate complex technology transformations in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven environment.
“This name change represents a natural progression of the company’s mission and vision,” said Shiv Kaushik, CEO of Acuvera Tech. “As clients place greater emphasis on intelligent systems and scalable digital platforms, the Acuvera Tech brand more accurately represents the company’s focus on innovation, adaptability, and future-ready solutions.”
The transition to Acuvera Tech, Inc. does not affect the company’s ownership, leadership team, consulting services, or existing technology partnerships. Clients and partners will continue to receive the same level of service and expertise that has defined the organization for over 36 years.
The company will begin operating under the Acuvera Tech, Inc. name across all business channels, branding materials, and communications effective immediately.
About Acuvera Tech, Inc.
Acuvera Tech, Inc. is a technology consulting firm specializing in intelligent, cloud-enabled, and scalable enterprise solutions. With more than 36 years of experience, the company helps organizations optimize business processes, modernize IT infrastructure, and drive sustainable growth through innovative technology strategies. Acuvera Tech serves a global client base across multiple industries, delivering solutions designed to meet evolving business and technology needs.
Contact
ICCGContact
Swati Kaushik
215-675-5754
www.iccg.com
Swati Kaushik
215-675-5754
www.iccg.com
Categories