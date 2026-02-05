Cozaint Shatters Video Retention Barriers with New Affordable "Pay-as-You-Grow" Storage Model
By subsidizing hardware costs and utilizing patent-pending ALICE1 technology, Cozaint enables organizations to retain months -not days- of critical AI-ready video surveillance data.
San Diego, CA, February 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cozaint Corporation, the pioneer in high-capacity video surveillance storage, announced a major disruption to the video surveillance industry’s pricing standards. Effective immediately, Cozaint is subsidizing the upfront cost of its ALICE1 and askALICE hardware platforms, allowing end-customers to deploy enterprise-grade, long-term retention solutions at significantly lower costs of traditional hard-drive-only systems.
Review the ALICE1 system here: https://cozaint.com/alice1
As security departments shift toward AI-powered analytics, the need to retain high-resolution footage for months or years has created a financial crisis. Traditional Hard Disk Drive (HDD) servers are prohibitively expensive to scale, often forcing organizations to delete vital evidence after only 30 days due to budget constraints.
Unlimited Scalability for an HDD Price Point Cozaint’s new pricing model removes the "Hard Disk Storage Tax" from security budgets. By subsidizing the base server and hard drive costs, Cozaint allows our customers to invest their budget where it matters most: the cameras, analytics, and long-term surveillance recordings.
"We believe that in 2026, no organization should be forced to delete evidence because they can't afford the 'disk space' to keep it," said Nauzad Sadry, CTO, Cozaint. "By lowering the cost of entry for our ALICE platforms, we are making 180-day or 365-day retention the new standard, not a luxury. Our customers can now scale their storage simply by adding affordable LTO media as their needs grow."
The Power of ALICE1 and Certified Media At the heart of this revolution is Cozaint’s patent-pending MARCIA file system, which allows Linear Tape Open (LTO) storage to seamlessly interact with the Video Management System (VMS). This gives users easy playback of all recorded video with the 30-year reliability and low energy footprint of LTO tape.
To ensure peak performance and data integrity, the ALICE ecosystem utilizes Cozaint Certified LTO Media. This keyed media strategy guarantees that every byte of data is stored on archival-grade material optimized for the MARCIA file system.
For the end-user, this ensures a fail-safe retrieval process; for the Authorized Cozaint Integrator, this model fosters a continuous, high-touch service relationship, ensuring the customer’s ecosystem is always supported and scaled professionally as their data needs evolve.
ALICE Product Highlights:
ALICE1: A compact 4-bay HDD server with an integrated LTO drive, perfect for SMBs or multiple location branch offices.
askALICE: An enterprise-scale 8-bay (or larger) HDD server connected to an LTO library that scales from 24 tapes to hundreds, accommodating petabytes of data.
ISC West 2026
Cozaint will be demonstrating the ALICE product line and the new subsidized pricing model at ISC West in Las Vegas. Security professionals and end-users are encouraged to visit the Cozaint booth to see how the "Pay-as-You-Grow" model can solve their long-term surveillance retention challenges.
Contact
Jay Bartlett
7604293444
www.cozaint.com
