Arete Companies Announces Launch and Groundbreaking of North Park Townhomes in Brenham
Arete Companies announced its official launch with a ceremonial groundbreaking and Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on February 13, 2026, for The Townhomes at Park in Brenham, TX. The market-rate townhome project marks Arete’s first ground-up development, showcasing its vertically integrated platform and commitment to high-quality, community-focused “missing middle” housing.
Brenham, TX, February 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Arete Companies proudly announces its official launch, marked by a ceremonial groundbreaking for its newest residential development, The Townhomes at Park, located at 1301 North Park Street in Brenham, followed by a Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The event, scheduled for February 13, will bring together city leadership, local business owners, economic development partners, and community members to celebrate the start of construction on a thoughtfully planned townhome development designed to enhance Brenham’s housing landscape while honoring the city’s character and sense of place.
The Townhomes at Park represent Arete Companies’ first major ground-up development following the integration of its vertically aligned operating platform, combining the capabilities of Arete Real Estate Advisors (AREA), Arete Property Management, Elevated Haven Vacation Rentals, and Thundercock Development. This unified approach allows Arete to oversee every phase of a project—from acquisition and design to construction, leasing, and long-term management—ensuring quality, accountability, and durability at every step.
Designed as a market-rate, community-oriented development, The Townhomes at Park will deliver modern, high-quality housing while prioritizing efficient land use, attractive streetscapes, and long-term maintainability. The development reflects Arete Companies’ broader mission: to create enduring projects that serve residents, strengthen local economies, and stand the test of time – all while providing the much needed “missing middle housing.”
“We’re excited to officially launch Arete Companies and to do so here in Brenham,” said Jake Carlile, Managing Broker and Co-Founder. “The Townhomes at Park reflect our belief in building with purpose—projects that respect the communities they’re in, meet real housing needs, building real housing, for real people.”
Construction for the project is being led by Chad Bolcerek, Head of Construction at Thundercock Development, with Mariah Souza, managing partner for Arete Property Management, serving as Property Manager. Brokerage strategy and market execution for the development are led by Jake Carlile in tandem with Alexis Davis, Head of Brokerage for Arete Real Estate Advisors, ensuring alignment between product design, market demand, and long-term leasing performance.
Following the ceremonial groundbreaking, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting will formally welcome Arete Companies into the local business community. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about The Townhomes at Park, meet the project team, and hear about Arete’s vision for future investments in Brenham and the surrounding region.
Event Details
Date: February 13, 2026
Location: The Townhomes at Park
1301 North Park Street
Brenham, TX
The event is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend.
About Arete Companies
Arete Companies is a Texas-based real estate development and operating platform focused on high-quality residential and mixed-use projects. Through its integrated businesses – development, construction, brokerage, and property management – Arete Companies delivers thoughtfully executed projects built on trust, disciplined execution, and long-term stewardship.
For more information about Arete Companies or The Townhomes at Park, please visit AreteCompaniesUSA.com or contact:
Jake Carlile
Broker, Co-Founder
979-277-5439
jake@aretepg.com
