Arete Companies Announces Launch and Groundbreaking of North Park Townhomes in Brenham

Arete Companies announced its official launch with a ceremonial groundbreaking and Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on February 13, 2026, for The Townhomes at Park in Brenham, TX. The market-rate townhome project marks Arete’s first ground-up development, showcasing its vertically integrated platform and commitment to high-quality, community-focused “missing middle” housing.