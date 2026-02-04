ArcSite Launches Change Orders to Streamline Project Scope Changes
ArcSite has launched Change Orders, a new feature for field service professionals to manage mid-project scope changes. This tool integrates directly into the drawing platform, allowing teams to update pricing, drawings, and contracts seamlessly. It enhances financial accuracy, improves client transparency with clear documentation, and maintains a consistent audit trail, protecting both revenue and client trust by simplifying how scope changes are tracked and approved.
Grand Rapids, MI, February 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ArcSite, a leading mobile-first drawing, estimating, and proposal platform for field service professionals, today announced the launch of Change Orders, a new feature designed to help construction and field service companies manage mid-project scope changes without compromising financial accuracy, payment collection, or client trust.
Change Orders address one of the most common operational challenges in field services: projects rarely stay static. Untracked scope changes create gaps in documentation, disrupt payment workflows, and leave room for doubt—putting both revenue and client trust at risk.
"Change Orders are one of the most requested features from our customers. Scope changes happen on the majority of jobs, but without the right tools, teams resort to workarounds that break their workflows," said Brian Fischer, VP of Revenue at ArcSite. "We built our change orders so field teams can update pricing, drawings, and contracts without starting from scratch."
For ArcSite customers, Change Orders now enable:
• Better risk management by accurately capturing changes in real time, therefore avoiding disputes as projects inevitably evolve
• Seamless workflows with the change management process integrated directly into the drawing in ArcSite, enabling a continuous record: drawing to the material list, to the proposal, and the payment plan.
• Revenue accuracy by keeping deposits, payments, and scope changes tied to a single job record
• Operational consistency by maintaining audit trails across original proposals and all revisions
• Client transparency by providing clear, professional documentation of what changed and why
Change Orders let teams manage scope changes in ArcSite—keeping records clean, finances accurate, and client trust intact.
About ArcSite
Founded in 2014, ArcSite is a mobile-first CAD platform that empowers field professionals to create accurate drawings, generate instant takeoffs, present same-day estimates, and collect payments, all from a tablet or phone. Trusted by thousands of field operators and trade specialists, ArcSite simplifies the complexity of traditional CAD software, bringing the entire workflow directly to the field.
For more information about ArcSite and Change Orders, visit: https://www.arcsite.com/features/change-orders
Contact
ArcSiteContact
Sanica Apte
(888) 266-1843
www.arcsite.com
