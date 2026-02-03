Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Three New Attorneys to Their Family Law Practice
Corona, CA, February 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers in family law matters, is pleased to announce the addition of three attorneys to its legal team: Brian D. Mullen, Laura Alvarez, and Nina Tahsini. The arrival of these attorneys further strengthens the firm’s commitment to providing expert legal representation for fathers navigating custody, support, and divorce disputes across California.
Brian D. Mullen, CFLS joins the firm as a Senior Trial Attorney with nearly two decades of exclusive experience in family law. A Certified Family Law Specialist since 2018, Mr. Mullen brings significant experience in complex child custody and high-net-worth financial litigation. He was recently recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers in America for his high-caliber work in the field.
Laura Alvarez joins as an Associate Attorney, bringing over 25 years of courtroom experience to the firm. Before transitioning to family law, she served for over two decades as a Deputy Public Defender in San Bernardino County, litigating over 200 jury trials and making over 1000 courtroom appearances. Laura is fluent in Spanish.
Nina Tahsini joins the firm as an Associate Attorney with a strong background in strategic conflict resolution. A graduate of the UNLV Boyd School of Law, she has completed intensive mediation training and previously taught divorce courses to help community members navigate procedural complexities. Ms. Tahsini is fluent in Farsi.
“We are thrilled to expand our team with attorneys of this caliber,” said Mark Reel Jr, CEO of Reel Fathers Rights APC. “Their diverse backgrounds and shared dedication to our mission will ensure our clients continue to receive the highest level of advocacy.
About Reel Fathers Rights APC
Founded in 2021, Reel Fathers Rights APC is a Nationally Recognized Family Law Firm that focuses exclusively on representing Men and Fathers in Family Court in California. RFR boasts over 300 years of combined family court experience and was recognized as the top Law Firm on the Inc 5000 List for 2025. RFR attorneys have earned dozens of awards and certifications from being named Certified Family Law Specialist by the State Bar of California to being named Rising Stars by Best Lawyers and Ones to Watch by Super Lawyers. RFR attorneys are equipped to handle everything from contentious Child Custody disputes to high profile, high-stakes divorce, and defense of serious Domestic Violence Allegations. RFR is the go-to attorney for Men and Fathers in California Family Courts. You can learn more about Reel Fathers Rights and their services on our website.
