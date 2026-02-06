New Book- "J Ranch Wild Turkey Cuisine: Wild Turkey Hunter Recipes"
Mcgraw, NY, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joyner Outdoor Media Proudly Announces the Book Release of a New Cookbook by Lee & Mike Joyner Celebrates the Hunt, the Harvest, and the Meals That Bring Hunters Together
Outdoor enthusiasts, wild‑game cooks, and turkey hunters have a new reason to gather around the table. Acclaimed outdoorsman and author Mike Joyner, together with co-author Lee Joyner, announces the release of J Ranch Wild Turkey Cuisine: Wild Turkey Hunter Recipes, a cookbook rooted in the traditions, flavors, and fieldcraft of the American turkey woods.
Drawing from decades of hunting experience and the culinary heritage of the J Ranch, this collection showcases the versatility of wild turkey through recipes designed for real hunters and real kitchens. From campfire staples to refined lodge-style dishes, the Joyners offer a practical, flavorful guide to making the most of every bird harvested. Non-hunters will enjoy these recipes as well with farm-raised birds. “Wild turkey hunting is more than a meal; it’s a story,” says co-author Mike Joyner. “The recipes in this book honor the hunt, the turkey woods, and the shared moments that make wild‑game cooking special.”
J Ranch Wild Turkey Cuisine features:
Field-tested recipes for easy-to-make and flavorful cooking
Camp-friendly dishes alongside elevated, dinner‑table favorites
A celebration of the J Ranch tradition and the culture of wild‑game cuisine
Whether readers are seasoned hunters or newcomers to wild‑game cooking, this book offers a fresh, authentic approach to preparing one of North America’s most iconic game birds. J Ranch Wild Turkey Cuisine: Wild Turkey Hunter Recipes is now available for hunters, cooks, and anyone who believes the best meals begin in the woods.
About the Authors
Lee Joyner is a wonderful cook, a comfort food champion that brings a passion for wild‑game cooking and a deep connection to the J Ranch tradition, making this collaboration a natural extension of their marriage and shared love for the outdoors. Mike Joyner is an unruly force of nature in the kitchen, full of culinary surprises, and an award-winning outdoor writer, lifelong turkey hunter, and author of eight books celebrating America’s turkey woods.
All book formats are available on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GLDVZNFW
