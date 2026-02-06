R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric Expands Digital Presence with the Launch of Official TikTok Account

R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric has launched its official TikTok account to expand its digital presence and connect with the Tampa Bay community through short-form video content. The platform will feature home maintenance tips, behind-the-scenes looks at the company, community involvement, and educational content across plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services. The launch reflects the company’s continued commitment to innovation, customer education, and community.