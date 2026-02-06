R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric Expands Digital Presence with the Launch of Official TikTok Account
New Port Richey, FL, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric is excited to announce the launch of its official presence on TikTok, expanding the company’s digital outreach and creating a new way to connect with homeowners, businesses, and local community.
With over 50 years of trusted service across plumbing, HVAC, and electrical work, R.J. Kielty is embracing short-form video to educate, entertain, and engage audiences in a more personal and accessible way. The new TikTok account will feature helpful home tips, behind-the-scenes content, community involvement, and lighthearted moments that showcase the people behind the brand.
"TikTok gives us an opportunity to share valuable information, highlight our team, and further connect to our community in a fun way while still staying true to our professionalism and values," says Vice President Tanner Kielty.
The popular platform will allow R.J. Kielty to break down complex home service topics into easy-to-understand content, showcase their company culture, and highlight the company's ongoing commitment to giving back.
The launch of the TikTok account reflects R.J. Kielty's investment in innovation, communication, and customer education, ensuring the company remains a trusted source for homeowners.
Customers and community members are encouraged to follow R.J. Kielty on TikTok for updates, tips, and fun videos all about plumbing, air, and electric.
Contact
R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & ElectricContact
Brooke Hughes
727-494-6345
rjkielty.com
