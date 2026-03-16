Realty ONE Group Revolution Announces Strategic Acquisition of Realty ONE Group Select, Creating a Top 10 Regional Real Estate Powerhouse
Charlotte, NC, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Realty ONE Group Revolution, a leading modern lifestyle real estate brand with established hubs in Charlotte and Fort Mill, today announced the strategic acquisition of Realty ONE Group Select in Mooresville. This landmark move unites three premier offices to cover the entire Greater Charlotte Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), propelling the firm into the Top 10 of real estate companies in the region.
The acquisition increases the firm’s agent count to over 180 professionals, significantly expanding its market footprint and service capabilities. By integrating the Mooresville office, Realty ONE Group Revolution now provides seamless coverage from the South Carolina border through the heart of Charlotte and up to the Lake Norman region.
“This isn’t just a merger; it’s a movement,” said Logan Abrams, Broker/Owner of Realty ONE Group Revolution. “By bringing these two powerhouse teams together, we are creating a unified standard of excellence across the Carolinas. Our agents now have more offices, more brokers, and a bigger brand presence to serve their clients, all while maintaining the 'UNBrokerage' culture that puts agents first!”
A New Era of Agent-Centric Success The combined entity, operating as Realty ONE Group Revolution, offers a suite of enhanced benefits designed to empower agents and maximize their growth in the 2026 market:
● Keep More of What You Earn: Agents benefit from a low-fee model including reduced transaction, E&O, monthly dues, and a 100% comm model.
● Loyalty CAP Program: A unique program that rewards long-term commitment based on years with the firm.
● Leadership Support: The expanded team features 4 Brokers-in-Charge (BICs), providing 1:1 support, training, motivation, coaching, and in-office access across all locations.
● World-Class Marketing & Training: Agents receive free monthly newsletters,a plentiful in-person and virtual training schedule, charitable events, Monday Motivations, monthly Mastermind Calls, networking events and socials.
● Expanded Network: Greater MLS access/exposure, a louder social presence, and increased opportunities for networking and open houses across the entire region.
The acquisition took effect February 1, 2026. Current agents and clients can expect a seamless transition with no disruption to services, only an increase in support and resources.
About Realty ONE Group Revolution
Realty ONE Group Revolution is a full-service real estate brokerage serving North and South Carolina. Known for its "Coolture" and agent-first philosophy, the firm provides cutting-edge technology, business coaching, and a 100% commission-friendly model. With offices in Charlotte, Fort Mill, and now Mooresville, it is one of the fastest-growing real estate firms in the Southeast.
Media Contact:
Taylor Moore Marketing and Transaction Coordinator
Phone: 980.288.8872
Email: connect@realtyonegrouprevolution.com
Website: www.realtyonegrouprevolution.com
The acquisition increases the firm’s agent count to over 180 professionals, significantly expanding its market footprint and service capabilities. By integrating the Mooresville office, Realty ONE Group Revolution now provides seamless coverage from the South Carolina border through the heart of Charlotte and up to the Lake Norman region.
“This isn’t just a merger; it’s a movement,” said Logan Abrams, Broker/Owner of Realty ONE Group Revolution. “By bringing these two powerhouse teams together, we are creating a unified standard of excellence across the Carolinas. Our agents now have more offices, more brokers, and a bigger brand presence to serve their clients, all while maintaining the 'UNBrokerage' culture that puts agents first!”
A New Era of Agent-Centric Success The combined entity, operating as Realty ONE Group Revolution, offers a suite of enhanced benefits designed to empower agents and maximize their growth in the 2026 market:
● Keep More of What You Earn: Agents benefit from a low-fee model including reduced transaction, E&O, monthly dues, and a 100% comm model.
● Loyalty CAP Program: A unique program that rewards long-term commitment based on years with the firm.
● Leadership Support: The expanded team features 4 Brokers-in-Charge (BICs), providing 1:1 support, training, motivation, coaching, and in-office access across all locations.
● World-Class Marketing & Training: Agents receive free monthly newsletters,a plentiful in-person and virtual training schedule, charitable events, Monday Motivations, monthly Mastermind Calls, networking events and socials.
● Expanded Network: Greater MLS access/exposure, a louder social presence, and increased opportunities for networking and open houses across the entire region.
The acquisition took effect February 1, 2026. Current agents and clients can expect a seamless transition with no disruption to services, only an increase in support and resources.
About Realty ONE Group Revolution
Realty ONE Group Revolution is a full-service real estate brokerage serving North and South Carolina. Known for its "Coolture" and agent-first philosophy, the firm provides cutting-edge technology, business coaching, and a 100% commission-friendly model. With offices in Charlotte, Fort Mill, and now Mooresville, it is one of the fastest-growing real estate firms in the Southeast.
Media Contact:
Taylor Moore Marketing and Transaction Coordinator
Phone: 980.288.8872
Email: connect@realtyonegrouprevolution.com
Website: www.realtyonegrouprevolution.com
Contact
Realty ONE Group RevolutionContact
Logan Abrams
704-239-8763
revolution.myrealtyonegroup.com/
Logan Abrams
704-239-8763
revolution.myrealtyonegroup.com/
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