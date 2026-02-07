FenixFoxStudios Announces GCubeSDK, a GameCube Development Framework for Homebrew Developers

GCubeSDK is a modern C++ framework for developing homebrew games for the Nintendo GameCube. Based on libogc, the framework supports execution in emulators and on real hardware by providing a complete engine foundation including rendering, asset importing, animation, collision detection, and an optional graphical user interface inspired by three.js.