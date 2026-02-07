FenixFoxStudios Announces GCubeSDK, a GameCube Development Framework for Homebrew Developers
GCubeSDK is a modern C++ framework for developing homebrew games for the Nintendo GameCube. Based on libogc, the framework supports execution in emulators and on real hardware by providing a complete engine foundation including rendering, asset importing, animation, collision detection, and an optional graphical user interface inspired by three.js.
Osaka, Japan, February 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GCubeSDK was created in response to the lack of a dedicated game engine for homebrew developers targeting the Nintendo GameCube. Developing a full engine from scratch is not a practical option for many developers, due to the significant time investment and specialized knowledge required to implement rendering, scene management, animation, collision detection, and asset importing systems for the hardware. GCubeSDK is intended to lower this barrier and support the growth of a GameCube homebrew development community, similar to the resurrection seen in recent years on platforms such as the PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64.
GCubeSDK provides a minimalist GUI for developers who prefer to manage projects visually with a minimum of manual configuration. At the same time, the entire workflow remains fully terminal-capable. Projects can be set up within minutes using the GUI, or developers can work directly with Makefiles and the command line while retaining full control over their development process.
GCubeSDK is currently in active development, with several roadmap items still in progress ahead of the final release. These features are being implemented incrementally. GCubeSDK is now available to be wishlisted on Steam for those interested in following the project’s development.
GCubeSDK is scheduled for release on Steam, where it is currently available for wishlisting:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/4304310/GCubeSDK/
Documentation for GCubeSDK is available on the FenixFoxStudios website and provides coverage of the framework’s classes and methods:
https://fenixfox-studios.com/manual/gcubesdk/
Additional low-level technical documentation includes a complete reference for the PowerPC 750CXe "Gekko" used in the Nintendo GameCube hardware:
https://fenixfox-studios.com/manual/powerpc/index.html
Development progress for GCubeSDK are regulary published through an devlog maintained by FenixFoxStudios:
https://fenixfox-studios.com/content/gamecube_framework
Updates on the project’s development are also shared through the studio’s social media channels.
Contact
FenixFoxStudiosContact
Tommy Dräger
09037372831
fenixfox-studios.com
tommy@fenixfox-studios.com
