Let Mommy Sleep Launches Expert Overnight Newborn Care Across Southern California
Let Mommy Sleep Southern California offers professional overnight newborn care and postpartum support in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, and surrounding areas. Led by RNs Karla Pablo and Maria Encarnacion, the team provides night nanny services, safe sleep guidance, virtual doula visits and evidence-based newborn care.
San Diego, CA, February 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Let Mommy Sleep, the nationally recognized provider of overnight newborn care and postpartum support, now serves families across Los Angeles, Orange County, Sand Diego and Southern California. The Southern California location is led by Karla Pablo, RN, and Maria Encarnacion, RN, registered nurses and mothers with over 30 years of combined clinical experience in Labor & Delivery and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
Clinical and Hospital Expertise
Karla and Maria have worked in high-acuity hospital environments, caring for premature, medically fragile, and twin infants. Their extensive experience in NICU and labor-and-delivery units provides a foundation for evidence-based newborn care, safe sleep guidance, feeding support and postpartum recovery in the home.
Maria Encarnacion, BSN, emphasizes the importance of rest for parents: “Even one night of uninterrupted sleep can reset a parent’s mind and body. When parents rest, they feel more present and patient, benefiting the entire family.”
Karla Pablo, a neonatal RN and current owner of Let Mommy Sleep Las Vegas, brings years of high-volume hospital experience to Southern California. Her leadership ensures that every night nanny on the team meets the highest clinical standards.
Let Mommy Sleep Southern California offers:
Overnight newborn care by certified night nannies
Lactation support and breastfeeding assistance
Postpartum check-ins by licensed nurses
In-home baby prep classes and parent education
Personalized sleep plans for infants, twins, and medically fragile babies
While licensed nurses provide clinical services within their professional scope of practice, the night nanny team are certified in newborn and postpartum support.
Families can schedule consultations or overnight care by visiting letmommysleep.com/southern-california or calling 213-665-3590.
Families can schedule consultations or overnight care by visiting letmommysleep.com/southern-california or calling 213-665-3590.
Contact
Patty Grajales
703-679-8434
letmommysleep.com
