Ocare NZ Launches Promotional Campaign on Select Collectibles
One-Time Online Offer Highlights Growing Demand for Character Merchandise and Giftable Collectibles
New Zealand, Australia, February 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ocare NZ, a New Zealand–based online retail platform, has launched a 10% off promotion on select collectibles available exclusively at Ocare NZ's e-commerce platform.
The limited-time offer applies to a wide range of collectible items across multiple categories, reflecting continued consumer interest in collectibles as both meaningful gifts and personal hobby pieces. Featured products include plush toys, figurines, blind boxes, and themed gift items.
To receive the discount, customers must enter the promo code YOUR10 at checkout. The code is valid for one-time purchases only and may be used once per account. The discount will be applied during checkout after the code is successfully entered.
The promotion is available exclusively through Ocare NZ’s e-commerce platform and is subject to product availability during the campaign period.
This digital-first promotion aligns with broader retail trends emphasizing online-exclusive deals and streamlined shopping experiences. Collectibles continue to perform strongly in the online retail market, driven by sustained demand for character-based merchandise, limited-edition items, and curated gift selections.
Customers can shop the discounted items directly at ocare.co.nz, with shipping available throughout New Zealand and to select international destinations.
About Ocare NZ
Ocare NZ is an Auckland-based online retail platform offering a curated selection of lifestyle products, toys, collectibles, and seasonal merchandise. Serving both domestic and international customers, the company provides convenient access to hobby, gift, and specialty items through its dedicated e-commerce storefront.
Yang Zhou
0064-9-9481920
https://ocare.co.nz/
3/39B Arrenway Dr, Rosedale, Auckland 0632
