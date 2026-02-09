Avpro, Inc. Appoints a New Managing Partner
Avpro, Inc. Appoints Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner. Avpro, Inc., a leading aircraft brokerage firm with a 35-year history serving global clientele, today announced the appointment of Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner, effective January 2026.
Annapolis, MD, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Founded in 1991, Avpro has built a reputation for discretion, integrity, and execution excellence in the sale and acquisition of private jet aircraft. The firm exclusively represents Fortune 500 companies, Forbes 400 families, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide.
Kilkeary, who previously served as Executive Sales Director, has been instrumental in advising clients on complex aircraft transactions across multiple market cycles. His promotion to Managing Partner reflects both his leadership within the firm and Avpro’s long-term strategic vision as it enters its next phase of growth.
“Eddie has demonstrated exceptional judgment, consistency, and client stewardship over many years,” said Bob Rabbitt, Managing Partner at Avpro. “He embodies the values on which this firm was built, and his appointment ensures continuity of our culture while strengthening our leadership team for the future.”
“This decision reflects both Eddie’s contributions and our confidence in his ability to help guide Avpro forward,” added Chris Ellis, Managing Partner. “As the business aviation market continues to evolve, his experience and perspective will be critical to maintaining the level of service our clients expect.”
In his expanded role, Kilkeary will help guide firm strategy, oversee client advisory initiatives, and support Avpro’s continued growth while maintaining the firm’s highly selective, client-first approach.
“Avpro’s legacy is built on trust, independence, and long-term client relationships,” said Kilkeary. “I’m honored to step into this role and excited to help shape the firm’s future while preserving the principles that have defined Avpro for more than three decades.”
Avpro remains independently owned and continues to operate exclusively as a client advocate, providing unbiased aircraft brokerage advisory services across the global business aviation market.
For more information, visit www.avprojets.com.
Contact
Avpro, Inc.Contact
Cheryl Duckett
410-991-7661
www.avprojets.com
