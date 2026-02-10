Hollifield Service Company is Now Part of Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Muskogee, OK, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is excited to announce the acquisition of Hollifield Service Co., a trusted heating, air conditioning, geothermal service provider based in Muskogee, Oklahoma. This strategic move expands Paschal’s service footprint deeper into Eastern Oklahoma and strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional home-comfort solutions across the region.
Hollifield has built a long-standing reputation for quality workmanship and customer care, serving residential and commercial clients with comprehensive HVAC system installation, repair, maintenance, and specialty services like geothermal. Known for its trusted local expertise and commitment to reliability, Hollifield has been a fixture in the Muskogee area for over 20 years.
“Hollifield has built something truly special in Muskogee, and we’re thrilled to welcome the Hollifield team into the Paschal family,” said Charley Boyce, CEO of Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric. “Their high standards of service, deep community roots, and dedication to doing what’s right for customers align perfectly with Paschal’s values. This partnership allows us to bring expanded service options, resources, and support to even more homeowners and businesses throughout Oklahoma.”
Through this acquisition, Hollifield customers will continue to receive the same dependable local service and familiar faces they’ve come to trust, now with the added strength of Paschal’s broader capabilities. Customers will have access to expanded home services over time—including plumbing and electrical, indoor air quality, and water quality services —along with optional Paschal Memberships that offer yearly maintenance, priority scheduling, and discounts on services and repairs.
This marks Paschal’s second acquisition in the Tulsa metro area in the past two months, following the December acquisition of Robison Air Inc., another respected HVAC provider with more than 60 years of service in Tulsa and surrounding communities.
Together, these acquisitions support Paschal’s ongoing growth strategy and reinforce the company’s mission to offer world-class service backed by honesty, technical excellence, and a customer-first mindset.
We’re proud to continue serving Muskogee and Eastern Oklahoma with the care you expect, now backed by a broader team and resources—without losing the local relationships that matter most.
Learn more at gopaschal.com.
About Hollifield Service Company
Hollifield Service Company has earned trust across Muskogee and Eastern Oklahoma for heating, air conditioning, geothermal system installations, repairs, and sheet metal fabrication. As a BBB-accredited business with an A+ commitment to service quality, the team brings specialized expertise and community focus to every job.
About Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is an operator-owned home-services company serving Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. With over five decades of experience and hundreds of team members, Paschal continues to grow through thoughtful partnerships that enhance local world-class service while preserving trusted community relationships.
Hollifield has built a long-standing reputation for quality workmanship and customer care, serving residential and commercial clients with comprehensive HVAC system installation, repair, maintenance, and specialty services like geothermal. Known for its trusted local expertise and commitment to reliability, Hollifield has been a fixture in the Muskogee area for over 20 years.
“Hollifield has built something truly special in Muskogee, and we’re thrilled to welcome the Hollifield team into the Paschal family,” said Charley Boyce, CEO of Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric. “Their high standards of service, deep community roots, and dedication to doing what’s right for customers align perfectly with Paschal’s values. This partnership allows us to bring expanded service options, resources, and support to even more homeowners and businesses throughout Oklahoma.”
Through this acquisition, Hollifield customers will continue to receive the same dependable local service and familiar faces they’ve come to trust, now with the added strength of Paschal’s broader capabilities. Customers will have access to expanded home services over time—including plumbing and electrical, indoor air quality, and water quality services —along with optional Paschal Memberships that offer yearly maintenance, priority scheduling, and discounts on services and repairs.
This marks Paschal’s second acquisition in the Tulsa metro area in the past two months, following the December acquisition of Robison Air Inc., another respected HVAC provider with more than 60 years of service in Tulsa and surrounding communities.
Together, these acquisitions support Paschal’s ongoing growth strategy and reinforce the company’s mission to offer world-class service backed by honesty, technical excellence, and a customer-first mindset.
We’re proud to continue serving Muskogee and Eastern Oklahoma with the care you expect, now backed by a broader team and resources—without losing the local relationships that matter most.
Learn more at gopaschal.com.
About Hollifield Service Company
Hollifield Service Company has earned trust across Muskogee and Eastern Oklahoma for heating, air conditioning, geothermal system installations, repairs, and sheet metal fabrication. As a BBB-accredited business with an A+ commitment to service quality, the team brings specialized expertise and community focus to every job.
About Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric is an operator-owned home-services company serving Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas. With over five decades of experience and hundreds of team members, Paschal continues to grow through thoughtful partnerships that enhance local world-class service while preserving trusted community relationships.
Contact
Paschal Air, Plumbing and ElectricContact
Ashley Cane
479-574-2290
https://gopaschal.com
Ashley Cane
479-574-2290
https://gopaschal.com
Multimedia
Categories