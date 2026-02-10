Gathurr Named Winner of 2026 Best of Weddings and Couples’ Choice Awards®
Design-Forward Wedding Studio Recognized by Couples on The Knot and WeddingWire
San Francisco, CA, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gathurr, a design-forward wedding studio offering elevated signage, décor, and planning tools for modern couples, has been named a winner of both The Knot Best of Weddings 2026 and WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® 2026. These honors recognize the top wedding professionals nationwide who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism, based entirely on reviews from real couples.
The Knot Best of Weddings and WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards® are among the wedding industry’s most trusted accolades, awarded annually to vendors who consistently deliver exceptional experiences. Winners are determined by verified couple reviews, making the recognition a meaningful reflection of client satisfaction and trust.
Gathurr was selected for its thoughtful design approach, attention to detail, and commitment to supporting couples through every stage of the planning process. The studio is best known for its refined wedding signage and décor—ranging from welcome signs and seating charts to bar menus and custom installations—alongside intuitive planning tools designed to help couples organize details, timelines, and logistics with ease.
“We are incredibly honored to receive both of these awards,” said Simrat Singh, Founder and Creative Director of Gathurr. “Our goal has always been to make wedding planning feel more thoughtful, supported, and beautifully designed—from the first planning steps to the final details on the day itself. Being recognized by the couples we serve means everything to us.”
To identify Couples’ Choice Awards® winners, WeddingWire analyzed user reviews across more than 20 wedding service categories, honoring vendors who received at least seven reviews with an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher in 2025. The Knot Best of Weddings award similarly recognizes vendors who are consistently rated among the top professionals on The Knot’s platform.
Wedding professionals who earn these honors are members of WeddingPro, The Knot Worldwide’s business-to-business wedding brand that connects wedding professionals with millions of engaged couples each year through The Knot and WeddingWire marketplaces.
For more information about Gathurr and its award-winning wedding signage, décor, and planning tools, visit www.gathurr.com.
To learn more about the 2026 Best of Weddings and Couples’ Choice Awards® and this year’s winners, visit The Knot and WeddingWire.
Categories