Julie Wong Honored as a Professional of the Year for Finance, Banking, and Loans for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Flushing, NY, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Julie Wong of Flushing, New York, has been named a Professional of the Year for Finance, Banking, and Loans for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her expertise and notable achievements in the finance sector.
About Julie Wong
Julie Wong is the founder and director of Asian Bank, a financial institution focused on providing banking and loan services. Through her leadership, she has contributed significantly to the field of finance, with particular expertise in banking and loans. Asian Bank serves clients throughout Pennsylvania and New York State, delivering a range of financial services to its diverse clientele.
Wong is actively involved with professional organizations and community groups, including the Lions Club and the Chamber of Commerce, further extending her influence and commitment to professional development and local engagement.
Wong earned her B.S. in banking and insurance from Ming Chuan University. Outside of her professional responsibilities, she enjoys playing bridge.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com
