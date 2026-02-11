Choice Cyber Solutions Announces Leadership Evolution to Support Continued Growth and Client Success

Choice Cyber Solutions has formalized its leadership structure to support continued growth amid increasing cybersecurity and compliance demands. Co-founder Alex Spigel is serving as CEO, with Steve Rutkovitz continuing as President, alongside a strengthened executive team overseeing technology and operations. The update reflects how the company has been operating and enhances clarity, accountability, and execution for clients navigating complex regulatory requirements.