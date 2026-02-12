Urban Bay Financial Provides Pre‑Construction Capital for $1B AC Project
Urban Bay Financial, a Las Vegas–based private lender, provided liquidity and pre‑construction financing for permitting and early development costs tied to the $1B Atlantic City redevelopment led by Vivo Investment Partners. The project will transform the Claridge Hotel and former Sands site into a year‑round sports, entertainment, and residential district.
Las Vegas, NV, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Urban Bay Financial, a Las Vegas–based private lender, announced today that it has provided essential liquidity and pre‑construction financing for permitting and early‑stage development costs associated with the newly unveiled $1 billion Atlantic City transformation project led by Vivo Investment Partners.
As reported by Shore Local News, New York developer D‑Wayne Prieto, CEO of Vivo Investment Partners, has proposed a sweeping redevelopment of the Claridge Hotel and the former Sands Casino Hotel site into a large‑scale, non‑gaming sports, entertainment, and residential district designed to operate year‑round.
Urban Bay Financial structured a liquidity solution by leveraging additional assets in the developer’s portfolio, enabling Vivo Investment Partners to secure the capital required for permitting, entitlement preparations, architectural planning, and associated early‑phase expenditures. This financial support ensures the project progresses toward its targeted milestones while longer‑term financing and public incentive applications—including the developer’s intention to apply through New Jersey’s Aspire Program—continue moving forward.
Project Highlights
The largest man‑made outdoor ski slope in North America
A 20,000‑seat multi‑use stadium for sports and concerts
A 30,000‑square‑foot esports arena
A redeveloped Claridge Hotel featuring an esports center and new dining and entertainment venues
1,500 residential units, an 800‑room hotel, retail, restaurants, and extensive open‑air recreational amenities
“Urban Bay Financial specializes in unlocking capital for high‑impact developments,” said Caleb Walsh, Founder and Principal of Urban Bay Financial. “By leveraging non‑subject collateral within the developer’s broader portfolio, we were able to deliver the immediate liquidity necessary to move this landmark Atlantic City project into the pre‑construction phase.”
Urban Bay Financial’s involvement reflects its mission to finance transformative developments across the U.S. that stimulate long‑term economic growth, expand community infrastructure, and revitalize historic assets.
About Urban Bay Financial
Urban Bay Financial is a Las Vegas–based private capital provider specializing in bridge lending, construction financing, and capital‑stack structuring for commercial real estate projects nationwide.
Contact
Caleb Walsh
(702) 805-0677
www.urbanbayfinancial.com
