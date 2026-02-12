Atlanta Filmmakers Launch New Series Exploring Black Boyhood in South Atlanta
Bottom of The Net Filmworks has announced the production of "For Kings." A six‑episode dramatic series set in Atlanta. The story follows three young black boys and their families navigating friendship, identity, racism, systemic bias and life altering decisions. The series blends character‑driven drama with socially relevant storytelling, offering a grounded, emotional portrait of black life in America.
Atlanta, GA, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Atlanta-based production company Bottom of The Net Filmworks is producing a new dramatic television series titled "For Kings" which follows three black boys coming of age in South Atlanta. The show will explore race, identity and community through the eyes of the boys and their families. The series is being directed by Alfred Robbins and will be produced by Sharlene Robbins. Production is scheduled to begin in June.
"For Kings" is about resilience, family and the complicated beauty of growing up in a rapidly changing neighborhood," said Alfred Robbins. Sharlene Robbins adds, "We want to capture the emotional truth of their lives."
Casting announcements and production details will be provided in the coming weeks.
Bottom of The Net Filmworks has produced 6 feature films which are available on various streaming platforms including Peacock, Amazon Prime, Tubi and YouTube.
A 30 second reel of their prior work may be viewed here: youtu.be/FeX1XnYsR40
Audrey Dunbar
678-750-3680
botnfilms.com
