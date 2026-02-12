Bevco and IEWC Hiring 40 to Support Control Panel Growth, Offering Career Paths in Skilled Trades
New Berlin, WI, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bevco, part of the Controls division of IEWC, is hiring 40 new employees to support rapid business growth and an expanding backlog of custom-built electrical control panels. The new positions—based in Sussex and New Berlin, Wisconsin—represent a significant opportunity for individuals looking to start or grow a career in the skilled trades.
With surging demand across the medical, industrial, and infrastructure sectors, Bevco has outgrown its Sussex location and is now leveraging space at IEWC’s New Berlin facility to keep up with production. Bevco’s control panels power mission-critical systems across North America, including more than 45,000 diagnostic imaging suites globally.
“Our growth is real and accelerating,” said Chris Shult, President, Controls Group, IEWC. “To meet demand, we’ve created a unique training program that allows people with little or no experience in electrical assembly to learn how to build high-performance control panels. We’ve seen team members come in from completely different industries and thrive in this environment. That’s how we’re building both a stronger business and stronger careers.”
Open roles range from entry-level Electrical Assembler "C" positions that require little to no experience to more advanced ‘A’ and ‘B’ level positions for those with a background in control panel assembly or related electrical fields. All positions are full-time and include comprehensive benefits.
To share these opportunities more broadly, IEWC is actively exploring partnerships with veterans’ organizations, local technical colleges, and workforce development programs to connect motivated individuals with training and a path to long-term success.
“These aren’t just jobs—they’re careers,” said Brian Hinton, Chief Human Resources Officer at IEWC. “We’re not just offering a paycheck. We’re offering training, a clear path for growth, and the chance to become an employee-owner through our ESOP. The culture we’re building at IEWC is one where people feel supported, challenged, and valued for the impact they make every day.”
The growth at Bevco complements recent strategic moves by IEWC, including the acquisition of Rochester, NY-based Simcona, to further strengthen its capacity and capabilities in control panel manufacturing.
