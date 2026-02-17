MyCBDGenius Takes the Guesswork Out of Choosing Wellness CBD Products Partnering with Realm of Caring to Support CBD Wellness Research and Education
MyCBDGenius, a new consumer wellness platform, officially launches this week with a mission to simplify the confusing world of CBD. Designed to help consumers quickly find trusted CBD products for specific wellness concerns, the site is also making a strong charitable commitment: half of profits will be donated to Realm of Caring, a respected nonprofit dedicated to CBD research and education.
San Francisco, CA, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Finding high-quality CBD products remains a major challenge for wellness-focused consumers. MyCBDGenius aims to cut through the noise by using a proprietary 6-factor evaluation system to recommend trusted products for pain, sleep, anxiety, focus, immune support, and general wellness.The team reviewed over 2000 CBD items across dozens of brands, narrowing the list to 18 top picks, one in each wellness category, in popular forms like capsules, gummies and oils and tinctures.
Wellness CBD has promise, but most people don't know where to start. MyCBDGenius was created to provide a clear, honest path forward. They're also proud to support Realm of Caring's groundbreaking work. Their mission aligns perfectly with MyCBDGenius: helping people make informed wellness decisions.
The platform also invites users to share feedback through a simple effectiveness questionnaire. That real-world input helps guide future product recommendations and builds community-driven trust.
To explore curated wellness product picks and learn more about the initiative, visit https;//www.MyCBDGenius.com.
About MyCBDGenius
MyCBDGenius is a free consumer resource designed to help users find high-quality CBD products based on individual wellness needs. The platform is unaffiliated with any CBD brand and provides unbiased product recommendations based on extensive analysis and community feedback.
About Realm of Caring
Realm of Caring is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis research, education, and advocacy. Through groundbreaking studies and support programs, they've become a trusted leader in the field of plant-based wellness.
Wellness CBD has promise, but most people don't know where to start. MyCBDGenius was created to provide a clear, honest path forward. They're also proud to support Realm of Caring's groundbreaking work. Their mission aligns perfectly with MyCBDGenius: helping people make informed wellness decisions.
The platform also invites users to share feedback through a simple effectiveness questionnaire. That real-world input helps guide future product recommendations and builds community-driven trust.
To explore curated wellness product picks and learn more about the initiative, visit https;//www.MyCBDGenius.com.
About MyCBDGenius
MyCBDGenius is a free consumer resource designed to help users find high-quality CBD products based on individual wellness needs. The platform is unaffiliated with any CBD brand and provides unbiased product recommendations based on extensive analysis and community feedback.
About Realm of Caring
Realm of Caring is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis research, education, and advocacy. Through groundbreaking studies and support programs, they've become a trusted leader in the field of plant-based wellness.
Contact
MyCBDGeniusContact
Frank Jones
415-480-4458
www.mycbdgenius.com
Frank Jones
415-480-4458
www.mycbdgenius.com
Categories