MyCBDGenius Takes the Guesswork Out of Choosing Wellness CBD Products Partnering with Realm of Caring to Support CBD Wellness Research and Education

MyCBDGenius, a new consumer wellness platform, officially launches this week with a mission to simplify the confusing world of CBD. Designed to help consumers quickly find trusted CBD products for specific wellness concerns, the site is also making a strong charitable commitment: half of profits will be donated to Realm of Caring, a respected nonprofit dedicated to CBD research and education.